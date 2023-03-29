Ashley Facey eyes Paralympic table tennis glory after ditching saddle for paddle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ashley Facey eyes Paralympic table tennis glory after ditching saddle for paddle

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Ashley Facey is aiming for a Paralmypics return (John Walton/PA)
Great Britain’s Ashley Facey is aiming for a Paralmypics return (John Walton/PA)

British table tennis player Ashley Facey believes his Paralympic dream is back on track after getting on – and off – his bike.

The newly-crowned English national champion was a Team GB member at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 before eyeing up a completely different challenge for a third shot at the Games.

The Londoner discovered a passion and talent for cycling during lockdown and, after much consideration, decided to pursue it as an alternative career.

Ashley Facey (left) and team-mate Joshua Stacey
Facey (left) is back in table tennis after a foray into cycling (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms)

He had high hopes of making the grade but, after finding differences between recreational and professional life in the saddle not to his liking, switched back to his first love after 18 months away.

Results would suggest the 28-year-old has made a smart decision. He marked his return to competitive action by teaming up with Aaron McKibbin to win a doubles silver at the Lignano Masters Para Open in Italy earlier this month and followed up by winning the class 6-10 English national singles title in Nottingham last weekend.

“I’m just grateful to be back,” Facey told the PA news agency. “I missed table tennis so much.

“I didn’t think cycling was for me. I fell in love with it just before lockdown and a lot of people said I had raw power on the bike.

“I thought, ‘If I could get paid to do this, then why not?’ But when you actually come to pursue and execute it it’s not the same.

“I’m really proud of myself for trying it but I realised it’s not something that I want to do as a profession.

“I want to do it as a hobby and I’m very happy with my decision to come back.”

Facey, who was born with Erb’s palsy – which affects the nerves in the right side of his body, primarily his arm and shoulder – took up table tennis at the age of 11.

He immediately showed talent and became a member of the GB performance squad three years later. He missed out on selection for London 2012 but soon became a leading player in the British set-up.

He reached the quarter-finals of the class 9-10 Paralympics team events in Rio and Tokyo and also performed creditably in a tough group stage of the singles competition at the latter Games.

Now back as a full member of the GB squad based full-time in Sheffield, Facey has next year’s Paris Games in his sights.

“I couldn’t just walk back in,” said Facey, who hails from Leytonstone. “I’d said I wanted to leave so they asked why I wanted to go back.

“I was really nervous about it but they let me back and I’m very happy and appreciative.

“I’m getting back into things and I’m really happy with how I’m playing right now.

“I’m taking it stage by stage, tournament by tournament. Next is the Slovenia Open, one of the biggest opens on the para circuit then, after that, for the rest of the year, it’s about trying to qualify for Paris, get up the rankings, get better.

“As a whole team, I think we can go and do really well.”

Facey clearly has the drive – or perhaps the pedal power – to succeed.

