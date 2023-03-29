Ethan Ampadu: Wales have learned lessons from painful World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ethan Ampadu: Wales have learned lessons from painful World Cup

By Press Association
Ethan Ampadu (right) battles for possession with Latvia’s Roberts Savalnieks in Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying win in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Ethan Ampadu (right) battles for possession with Latvia’s Roberts Savalnieks in Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying win in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Ethan Ampadu believes Wales’ fast start to Euro 2024 qualifying shows painful World Cup lessons have been learned.

Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years turned into a damp squib in Qatar as Rob Page’s side finished bottom of their group with no wins and only one goal from three matches – a Gareth Bale penalty.

But Wales have bounced back at the start of European Championship qualifying by taking four points from two games in Group D.

Wales backed up a superb opening 1-1 draw away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia by overcoming Latvia in Cardiff on Tuesday courtesy of a thumping Kieffer Moore header.

Ampadu said: “We were all disappointed after the World Cup, that’s the message that came across. We could have performed better, but that’s in the past.

“We’ve learned from it and hopefully we’re showing that.

“We’re pleased to get four points at the start of this campaign. It’s probably what we aimed for.

“You want to win every game but I think everyone knows how tough it is to go away to Croatia, who don’t lose many games.

Wales v Latvia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying winner against Latvia (Nick Potts/PA)

“We were all happy with that and it was about trying to take that momentum into the Latvia game.

“I think we did. It was a tough game. They make it very difficult and they are very good at what they do.”

Skipper Aaron Ramsey, who has taken over the captaincy from the retired Bale, addressed the entire playing squad and staff in a post-match huddle after the final whistle.

Ampadu now has a leading role in that group, having ended both qualifiers wearing the armband after Ramsey was replaced.

The versatile Chelsea player currently on loan at Italian club Spezia has already won 42 caps at the tender age of 22.

“Aaron said how proud he was of all us after a difficult start,” said Ampadu, who has been used recently by Wales in central midfield while playing as a defender in Italy.

“We’ve always had this Together Stronger thing and I think that shows. It’s just normal for us to be together.

“I’ve been lucky to play under a lot of great captains.

“I have to thank Aaron for giving it (the armband) to me when he came off, but it’s all about the team and getting the result.”

Wales’ hopes of qualification were also boosted by Turkey’s 2-0 home defeat to Croatia on Tuesday.

With Croatia favourites to top the group, Turkey are expected to be Wales’ main rivals for the second automatic qualifying place for Germany 2024.

Ampadu said: “We can look at all the results and hopefully that helps us out, but we don’t want to look too far ahead.

“Everyone’s got their club games and hard work now before we meet up again in the summer.”

Wales’ next qualifier is at home to Armenia on June 16 ahead of a trip to Turkey three days later.

