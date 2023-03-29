Win over ‘big nation’ had been coming, says Scotland’s Callum McGregor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Win over ‘big nation’ had been coming, says Scotland’s Callum McGregor

By Press Association
Scotland’s Callum McGregor in action against Spain (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Callum McGregor in action against Spain (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum McGregor feels his best result in a Scotland shirt has been coming as Steve Clarke’s squad pick up more international experience.

The Celtic captain followed up winning a half-century of caps in style by delivering a typically busy and effective performance in the heart of midfield to help Scotland beat Spain 2-0 on Tuesday.

Goals early in each half from Scott McTominay carried Scotland to a memorable night at Hampden and Clarke’s side could have had more, with John McGinn hitting the bar and Lyndon Dykes missing a glorious chance.

The result puts Scotland three points clear at the top of Group A in Euro 2024 qualifying and five points ahead of Norway after two matches.

When asked where the win ranked in his Scotland career, 29-year-old McGregor said: “Probably right at the top. That’s the one that’s been coming, against a big nation. The way we played, really comfortable in the game, carried out the game plan excellently, that should give us a lot of confidence going forward.

“It’s brilliant. As a young kid I watched the last one here (against Spain) in 2010 or 2011, I was in the stands watching it and we nearly got a result that night.

“But to be on the pitch and deliver a result for the supporters and the nation is fantastic, it’s something that we are all really proud of.

“This is why we play football, to give supporters nights like this, to give the nation nights like this.

“As the group has got stronger, it’s probably a result we have been looking to pick up for a while.

“When you get more experience in the group, boys get more caps, they start to feel better at this level, and that’s what we have now. We have a strong core with a lot of caps and a lot of experience and have been building towards a result like this.

“But it’s important we take the positives and keep our feet on the ground. By no means are we qualified.

“It’s been a great night, hopefully the supporters enjoyed it, hopefully the nation enjoyed it, but we come back in June and we have to reset and go again.”

Scotland face a trip to Norway and a home tie against Georgia in mid-June and will no doubt face a different Spanish side in October.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente made eight changes following his debut win over Norway on Saturday and McGregor admits they looked to take advantage of the selection decisions, which saw the likes of Gavi and Dani Carvajal start on the bench.

When asked if the team news had given Scotland a lift, McGregor said: “Yeah, I think naturally when you see a… I wouldn’t call it a second-string team, obviously they are good players with really good ability.

“They obviously felt they could play that team and get a result. So it was important we tried to show the opposite, that we were going after the game, that we felt good about our team and tactics and how we wanted to carry out the game plan.

cott McTominay celebrates his opener
Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates his opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“To score so early obviously gives everyone a boost and gives you something to hold on to.

“When the game gets more desperate they pour more forward and we get the second one, which was excellent.

“I thought we were in good control of the game as well, we didn’t overly look as if we were going to concede goals. The team was strong, the foundation was good, so overall it was a really good night.

“We were as comfortable as you can be in that mid-block. We made it hard for them and hard for their playmakers to get on the ball. It was really good from the management team about he structure of the team and where we wanted them to have the ball, and then just pressing on the little triggers to give us a chance to get back up the pitch.

“Angus (Gunn) had one or two saves in the second half, that shows how comfortable we were in that mid-block.

“But it’s only two games and we have to come back in June ready to go.”

