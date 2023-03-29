Sunderland duo Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard injured on international duty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The international break has not been kind to Sunderland after Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard both suffered injuries while away with their countries.

Winger Bennette dislocated a shoulder in training ahead of Costa Rica’s clash with Panama and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Boss Tony Mowbray told the club’s website: “I think he is finished for the season. It probably needs an operation and pinning.

“We’ll assess it once he gets back in the building but from their medical department, the update is he has dislocated his shoulder in training.”

Defender Ballard, meanwhile, faces up to three weeks out with a hamstring problem sustained during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat by Finland on Sunday.