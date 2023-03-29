Looking back at six memorable Scotland victories following big win over Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Looking back at six memorable Scotland victories following big win over Spain

By Press Association
Scotland’s Jim McCalliog puts the ball past goalkeeper Gordon Banks for Scotland’s Wembley winner in 1967 (PA)
Scotland’s Jim McCalliog puts the ball past goalkeeper Gordon Banks for Scotland’s Wembley winner in 1967 (PA)

Scotland secured a famous victory over Spain in Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden.

The triumph over the 2010 World Cup winners was arguably the Scots’ best for 16 years.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at six other memorable Scotland wins.

1963: Spain 2 Scotland 6

Scotland have enjoyed several wins over Spain, including beating Alfredo Di Stefano, Gento and their team-mates 4-2 in a 1957 World Cup qualifier. Sir Kenny Dalglish’s glorious strike helped Jock Stein’s men to a 3-1 victory in 1984 in the same competition. The most impressive, though, was arguably a thumping win in Madrid. Six Scots found the net at the Bernabeu – Ian St John, Davie Wilson, Denis Law, Willie Henderson, Dave Gibson and Frank McLintock – against a Spanish side who would be crowned European champions the following year.

1965: Scotland 1 Italy 0

John Greig’s late goal in front of 100,000 fans at Hampden in a World Cup qualifier remains Scotland’s only winner against the Italians, whose club teams were dominating European football at the time. The win put Scotland top of their section with a game left but defeat in Naples the following month scuppered their dreams of reaching the World Cup on English soil.

1967: England 2 Scotland 3

Soccer – European Championship Qualifier and Home International Championship – England v Scotland – Wembley Stadium
Denis Law (centre) scores for Scotland at Wembley (PA)

Scotland were no stranger to victories over the Auld Enemy but the context and manner of their Wembley win over the World Cup holders makes the European Championship qualifier the most celebrated one. Goals from Law, Bobby Lennox and Jim McCalliog ensured Bobby Brown’s team crowned themselves unofficial world champions against the hosts, who had not lost in 19 matches. Jim Baxter tormenting the home team with a spot of ‘keepie-uppie’ added to the satisfaction.

1990: Scotland 1 Argentina 0

There was no Diego Maradona but Scotland’s win over the world champions was still a major deal in a friendly that was anything but cordial. Both sides were in the latter stages of their World Cup preparations and Aberdeen right-back Stewart McKimmie’s goal gave the visitors a shock. The result was no indication of what would transpire in Italy, though, with Andy Roxburgh’s side going out in the group stage and the South Americans reaching the final.

2003: Scotland 1 Netherlands 0

SCOTLAND V HOLLAND
James McFadden (centre) celebrates scoring Scotland’s winner against the Dutch in 2003 (Maurice McDonald/PA)

James McFadden netted following a well-worked move with Darren Fletcher to give Berti Vogts’ side the advantage in the Euro 2004 play-offs against a Dutch side featuring the likes of Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jaap Stam. Scotland survived some close shaves at Hampden but went to Amsterdam with belief, only to be on the end of a 6-0 thrashing in the second leg.

2007: France 0 Scotland 1

Soccer – UEFA European Championship 2008 Qualifying – Group B – France v Scotland – Parc des Princes
McFadden was again the match-winner in a 2007 victory over France (David Davies/PA)

Scotland have actually won half of their 16 meetings with France, including a 1989 Hampden qualifier that sent them on their way to the World Cup in Italy at the expense of their opponents. Downing the World Cup runners-up in Paris to complete a Euro 2008 qualifying double win against France is the stand-out, especially given the nature of the winner – a 35-yard strike from McFadden that sent up to 20,000 visiting fans wild with delight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
Police responded to the break-in on February 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The new maps also share local stories and history along Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's coastlines. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
drugs fraud report
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart took on the Quickfire Questions on this week's Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Campaigners are calling on the new first minister to intervene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
Highland League Weekly recently covered the historic league run which will likely never be matched - Huntly's five-in-a-row.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
A First Bus service in Garthdee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Bus introducing 'Tap On Tap Off' technology to Aberdeen services
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Brenda Page's ex-husband Christopher Harrisson is set to appeal his conviction for her murder. IMage: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae recently took on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions - here's what he had to say.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae

Editor's Picks

Most Commented