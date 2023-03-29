Saracens ‘relatively optimistic’ Owen Farrell will be fit for Ospreys clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Saracens ‘relatively optimistic’ Owen Farrell will be fit for Ospreys clash

By Press Association
Owen Farrell suffered an ankle injury against Harlequins (Ben Whitley/PA)
Owen Farrell suffered an ankle injury against Harlequins (Ben Whitley/PA)

Saracens are hopeful that Owen Farrell will be fit for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup round-of-16 clash with the Ospreys.

Farrell limped off with an ankle injury in the 70th minute of Saturday’s victory over Harlequins, but the England captain has made a rapid recovery.

“Owen took part in some of the training today (Wednesday), so we’re relatively optimistic that he’ll be available for this weekend,” director of rugby Mark McCall said.

Owen Farrell receiving treatment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Owen Farrell receiving treatment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Ben Whitley/PA)

Farrell cried out in pain after rolling his left ankle while making a tackle close to Saracens’ tryline at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and hobbled off.

The 31-year-old fly-half had injured the same joint while on England duty in the final stage of the Six Nations, raising concerns that an aggravation might have caused more significant damage.

But McCall has put those fears to rest as Saracens return to the knockout phase of Europe’s prestige club competition, which they last won in 2019, after a two-year hiatus due to their relegation from the Premiership.

“Owen didn’t need a scan. He was much better on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday after the pain,” McCall said.

“He trained today and as long as there’s no reaction to that I’m sure he’ll be OK.

“He’s our captain and he played brilliantly on the weekend, led the team very well. So fingers crossed.”

Saracens’ England contingent also includes Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Max Malins, but despite their involvement in the Six Nations and against Harlequins, McCall insists they are raring to go.

“They have been away for eight weeks, but they’ve always been superb at coming back to the club and chucking themselves into it,” McCall said.

Mark McCall is seeking to mastermind Saracens' fourth Europe title
Mark McCall is seeking to mastermind Saracens’ fourth Europe title (Nigel French/PA)

“We saw that against Harlequins last weekend when they all played well. They’re all looking forward to playing in a quarter-final in Europe, which we haven’t done for a while.”

The Champions Cup is set to be overhauled from the existing format of two pools of 12 teams and McCall would favour a return to the old structure of groups of four teams.

“It was magnificent to be honest. You had to work incredibly hard to get out of your group and it was a real achievement to get out of your group,” McCall said.

“It’s probably not the same achievement to get into the last 16 now as it was to get into the quarter-finals all those years ago. I personally would prefer the old format.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
Police responded to the break-in on February 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The new maps also share local stories and history along Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's coastlines. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
drugs fraud report
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart took on the Quickfire Questions on this week's Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Campaigners are calling on the new first minister to intervene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
Highland League Weekly recently covered the historic league run which will likely never be matched - Huntly's five-in-a-row.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
A First Bus service in Garthdee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Bus introducing 'Tap On Tap Off' technology to Aberdeen services
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Brenda Page's ex-husband Christopher Harrisson is set to appeal his conviction for her murder. IMage: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae recently took on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions - here's what he had to say.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae

Editor's Picks

Most Commented