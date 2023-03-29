Anthony Joshua laughs off Jermaine Franklin knockout threat before London bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua laughs off Jermaine Franklin knockout threat before London bout

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin spoke at a press conference on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin spoke at a press conference on Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua has laughed off Jermaine Franklin’s threat of a knockout on Saturday and insisted this is the “worst time” to face him.

The former heavyweight champion will make his long-awaited return to the ring this weekend at the O2 Arena but for the first time since 2015 no world title is on the line.

Joshua is looking to bounce back following consecutive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk and he faced his American opponent on Wednesday afternoon at a press conference in Portland Square.

“It is the worst time to face me,” Joshua said.

“The more he talks, the bigger grave he digs for himself but it is what it is. I could say a lot of things about him but I respect my opponent.

“It is not for me to talk, it is for you to do all the talking and for me to do my job on Saturday. That is really honestly what I am focused on from round one to round 12.

“I am prepared for a 12-rounder but I do believe in my ability, my counter-punching and all that type of stuff to definitely put a dent in Jermaine.

“But I am not here to talk, I am here to do what I have to do because I really want to win.”

Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) has changed trainers ahead of this fight, with Robert Garcia ditched in favour of Derrick James, who housed the Briton at his World Class Boxing Gym in Dallas over the winter.

While the two-time heavyweight champion has 22 knockouts on his record, he was adamant entertaining his home crowd was not a motivation ahead of Saturday’s clash in London.

He instead insisted it was simply great to be back in the ring after watching rivals Tyson Fury and Usyk recently fail to arrange a unification clash.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury’s proposed unification bout fell through (PA)

“In terms of entertaining, we don’t play boxing, but at the same time people from years back and the empires, they love people coming together and fighting,” the Finchley boxer added.

“There will be entertainment regardless. I think we will see blood and I just really look forward to getting in there again.

“I’m so happy I’m fighting again because when you look at the champions now, it is just a shambles when you are trying to compete with mandatories and negotiations.

“Honestly I can’t believe no fights have been made at championship level.

“I am so happy I can get back to work, get on with my job and I am looking forward to this assignment. I can’t wait honestly. I am really looking forward to it.”

Franklin (21-1, 14KOs) lost narrowly to Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena in November but juggled preparing for that fight with work commitments and promised a better version to walk out at the O2 on Saturday.

He said: “In the beginning I was on a health journey, changed my habits, changed stuff I was consuming and my body weight has just started falling off.

“I’m more ready, I’m more in shape and I’m ready to let the fireworks go.

“I will get the win by any means possible, but if I can put him on his a***, that’s what I’m going to do.

“Anything is possible. I come from a place where there are not a lot of possibilities and I made it this far so anything is possible.”

