Harry Kane’s family expecting a new arrival – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29.

Football

Harry Kane shared some big news.

Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrqwqgH6CM — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 29, 2023

Peter Crouch addressed the ‘virgin’ quote.

We address ‘the virgin’ quote on todays podcast 🤦🏼‍♂️ Ep 2 of @PeterCrouchPod out today !!!! pic.twitter.com/JKd5LWvaOt — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 29, 2023

James Maddison beat Eric Dier at Countdown.

I hadn’t told Eric the practice round was set up so thanks for stitching me up 😂👍🏻 https://t.co/UtZ4Q3OusE — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 29, 2023

Marcus Rashford was hard at work.

Scotland enjoyed their victory over Spain.

Special night at Hampden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 pic.twitter.com/D9dcFFubln — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 29, 2023

The celebrations also continued for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Son Heung-min was as proud as ever to represent South Korea.

A new addition for Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

Kai Havertz brought a passion to life.

Hi guys! ✌ A real passion project of mine is finally coming to life. The Kai Havertz charity. @KHStiftung Our mission: Helping. Our goal: Progress. For humans and animals. It‘s now live, so check us out! We‘re only getting started https://t.co/sH9Wlzv3z8 pic.twitter.com/0izc8GxNMi — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 29, 2023

Harry Redknapp visited friends in Loch Lomond.

Happy birthday, Leah Williamson.

Ian Wright enjoyed an Arsenal reunion.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was striving for the right work-life balance.

Motor racing

Lando Norris arrived Down Under.

Ready to rumble pic.twitter.com/fco7ErP6am — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 29, 2023

Rugby union

George North was glad to be back with Ospreys.

Great to be back with @ospreys_official. Big week coming up 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VGX2U8TcfY — George North (@George_North) March 29, 2023

Rowing

Hump day on a big week for Helen Glover.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marked the halfway point of the 2023 Premier League.

Halfway through the 2023 Premier League 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/E0yPCFwKaU — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 29, 2023