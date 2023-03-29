Michael Beale wants free-scoring Rangers to be even more ruthless

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers manager Michael Beale has urged his players to be more ruthless in front of goal against struggling Dundee United despite hitting 14 goals in their last four games.

Gers have scored at least three goals in each of those matches but Beale still saw room for improvement ahead of their clash with the bottom club at Ibrox on Saturday.

The game pits Beale against former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin for the third time since his Rangers managerial career began in earnest in mid-December and he knows the Irishman will set out to frustrate.

But he feels Rangers are capable of putting away more chances than they did when beating Motherwell 4-2 last time out.

Beale told Rangers TV: “You are playing a coach for the third time in your spell here. Obviously with Aberdeen it was two quite close games that we got victories in and they are fighting for their lives down the bottom of the league, and they will come to Ibrox and make it tough, like most teams do. I am sure they will try and reduce the space on the pitch.

“It is important for us that we are very sharp in the final third and we keep creating the opportunities that we are and scoring goals.

“Of late we have scored quite a lot of goals but it’s also fair to say in every single game we could have scored more.

“For me the most important thing is that we are creating chances and scoring.

“I would like us still to be a little more ruthless because I think if you look back to the Motherwell game we should have scored more goals, the Raith game as well, away at Hibs we should have scored more goals.

“There are good signs that we are scoring threes and fours, but also I want us to be a little bit more ruthless.”