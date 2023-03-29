Darren Moore demands improvement in Sheffield Wednesday’s concentration levels

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has demanded an improvement in concentration levels from his side after they had to hit back from two goals down to claim a point at Cheltenham.

After back-to-back defeats against Barnsley and Forest Green, the Owls knew a win would take them back above Plymouth to the top of the Sky Bet League One table.

But Aidan Keena and Alfie May put the in-form Robins in command before Aden Flint and Lee Gregory responded to earn Moore’s side a point.

“We have been solid generally, but the goals are down to concentration and taking our eyes off it really,” he said.

“We have to make sure we get back to our concentration levels because if we are keeping clean sheets, we know we can score goals.

“That’s the bit I am looking at. All of the goals conceded in recent games, bar probably one of them, have been lapses in concentration so we’ll be looking at that and getting the boys as a group to focus on that more.

“We did show the fighting spirit expected from Sheffield Wednesday to make it a more positive end to the game.

“We wanted a response from Sunday (1-0 defeat at Forest Green), which was unacceptable and the performance was certainly better.”

Cheltenham created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes, but David Stockdale kept them out with a string of saves, denying May twice and Keena.

Will Vaulks’ long-range effort was touched over the bar by Luke Southwood just before the break.

Southwood made an excellent save to deny Michael Smith four minutes after half-time.

Cheltenham opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when Will Ferry’s delivery was miskicked by Dominic Iorfa, allowing Keena to score his second goal in two games.

May nearly added a second two minutes later, but his effort rolled just wide.

But he made no mistake in the 69th minute following up for his fifth goal in as many games when Stockdale could only parry Taylor Perry’s low shot.

Flint headed in a fine cross from Barry Bannan to restore hope for Wednesday and Smith supplied the ball in from the right for Gregory to touch in the leveller three minutes from the end.

Vaulks hit the post with the final kick of the game as Wednesday missed out on the chance to go top.

“I am proud of the performance and I thought we were excellent for the whole game,” Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott said.

“We take the point and it might be a big point. I thought we were the better team, but that doesn’t guarantee you are going to win the game.

“They get back in it with a free-kick, a good ball in and a great header (from his former Bristol City team-mate Aden Flint).

“I’ve just had a word with him in there because I have seen him do that loads of times. The leap is ridiculous and the contact is really good. It’s a great header, which gives them a lifeline, gets them back in the game and then it’s kitchen sink time.”