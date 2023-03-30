Michael Vaughan to learn verdict from cricket racism hearing on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Vaughan to learn verdict from cricket racism hearing on Friday

By Press Association
Michael Vaughan is expected to learn whether a charge against him for using racist or discriminatory language has been found proven or not on Friday (James Manning/PA)
Michael Vaughan is expected to learn whether a charge against him for using racist or discriminatory language has been found proven or not on Friday (James Manning/PA)

Michael Vaughan is set to discover on Friday whether an allegation that he used racist or discriminatory language during a match for Yorkshire in 2009 has been found proven or not.

Decisions on liability in the cases of Vaughan and five other individuals with former connections to Yorkshire are expected to be published on the England and Wales Cricket Board website at 10.30am on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

Vaughan is alleged to have told a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity there were “too many of you lot” before a T20 match almost 14 years ago, a charge he categorically denies.

An independent investigation commissioned by Yorkshire found Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his time as a player with the county
An independent investigation commissioned by Yorkshire found Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his time as a player with the county (James Manning/PA)

Vaughan was the only individual charged who appeared in person at a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing held in public across four days earlier this month.

Five other individuals charged – John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah – had indicated prior to the hearing that they would not participate, with the charges against them heard in their absence.

The charges, brought in June last year, stemmed primarily from allegations made by former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq. Yorkshire accepted in September 2021 that Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying, but a month later said no individuals would face disciplinary action as a consequence.

Yorkshire have admitted four charges, including a failure to address systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language at the club over a prolonged period.

A seventh individual, former Yorkshire player Gary Ballance, has also admitted using racist and/or discriminatory language.

Former Yorkshire player Gary Ballance has admitted using racist or discriminatory language towards Azeem Rafiq
Former Yorkshire player Gary Ballance has admitted using racist or discriminatory language towards Azeem Rafiq (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vaughan’s lawyer, Christopher Stoner KC, told the panel in closing submissions on March 7 that the shape of his client’s “life and livelihood” were at stake in this case.

Three players – Rafiq, current Yorkshire and England player Adil Rashid and former Pakistan international Rana Naved-ul-Hasan – have all said Vaughan made the “you lot” comment before a match against Nottinghamshire after breaking from the pre-match huddle.

Vaughan has no recollection of saying the words, but accepted that the phrase was racist. Stoner told the panel it was “inherently improbable” that Rafiq would not have spoken about it for 11 years if the remark had left him feeling sick and angry.

Stoner described the ECB’s investigation of the case in relation to his client as “wholly inadequate”, notably its failure to contact other players involved in the match, the umpires or a Sky camera operator whose footage formed part of the evidence.

Meena Botros, the ECB’s director of legal and integrity, insisted under cross-examination by Stoner that the investigation had been thorough.

Jane Mulcahy KC, acting for the ECB, asserted that it was “inherently probable” that Vaughan made the comment.

The ECB's lawyer said the alleged remark by Michael Vaughan in 2009 was
The ECB's lawyer said the alleged remark by Michael Vaughan in 2009 was "in the same vein" as tweets he sent the following year and agreed were "unacceptable" (James Manning/PA)

She said the fact Vaughan shook hands with “only the Asian players” was telling.

“This action clearly signifies that he identifies the four cricketers as a distinct group, consistent with the words ‘you lot’,” she said.

The ECB’s closing submission read: “Michael Vaughan cannot refute the words because he cannot remember saying them. Instead, he asserts he would not have said those words.”

The alleged comment, the ECB said, was made only a year before Vaughan sent some tweets which the 48-year-old later agreed were “completely unacceptable”.

“Those tweets were ostensibly light-hearted but in reality were offensive, as he also accepted,” added the submission.

“His comment to the players on June 22, 2009, was in the same vein.”

Friday’s expected announcement will not deal with any sanctions to be imposed in regard to any charges already admitted, or found proven by the panel.

However, Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket Darren Gough hopes any sanctions imposed on the club come quickly.

Darren Gough is part of a new-look leadership team at Yorkshire formed in the wake of the racism scandal
Darren Gough is part of a new-look leadership team at Yorkshire formed in the wake of the racism scandal (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s hard to speculate what they are going to say,” Gough said.

“I think the frustration is clear to see, as we are going into another season. I just hope we’re not here next year and saying that we are waiting for our brief. We don’t know do we?”

Gough was appointed to Yorkshire’s new-look leadership team in December 2021, initially on an interim basis, following the fallout from the racism scandal.

“Last year, everybody’s head was everywhere, including myself,” he said.

“It was a huge, huge job and many people would have run a mile.

“This year, I am a little bit more settled, and although I have done lots of different things, I am lucky that we’ve now got people in place, so whatever comes the players and the coaches and the staff are in a lot better place to cope with whatever comes our way.”

