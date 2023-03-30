Jonny Bairstow aiming to be fit for England-Ireland Test in June – Ottis Gibson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonny Bairstow aiming to be fit for England-Ireland Test in June – Ottis Gibson

By Press Association
Jonny Bairstow is working hard to get back to full fitness (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jonny Bairstow is working hard to get back to full fitness (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Jonny Bairstow may not be ready to return to action for another two months according Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson, but the England batter still expects to be fit for the start of the Test summer.

Bairstow was in career-best form last year when a freak accident on the golf course in September left him with three separate fractures in his left fibula, as well as a dislocated ankle and ligament injuries.

The 33-year-old had an operation to insert a metal plate and recently withdrew from the Indian Premier League as he stepped up his rehabilitation.

He is hoping to be back on Test duty for the first time in nine months when England host Ireland at Lord’s on June 1, a tune-up for the hotly-anticipated series against Australia, and would ideally make his first-class comeback in Yorkshire’s LV= County Championship matches against Glamorgan and Durham starting on May 4 and May 11.

Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson is circumspect about Bairstow's recovery.
Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson is circumspect about Bairstow’s recovery (Mike Egerton/PA)

The schedule is taken over by the Vitality Blast after those fixtures, meaning limited red-ball options, but Gibson offered a cautious assessment of the recovery timeline.

“I’ve had a conversation with him and the medical team, who’ve done a great job, they think by the end of May he should be in position to play cricket,” he said.

“He should be available to play games by the middle to end of May. He’s had a horrific injury but he’s tracking well. He’s running up and down and he can run in straight lines, but he’s not doing much lateral stuff yet. The medical team will let us know how far along he is but he is expecting, when I’ve spoken to him, to be in a position to play in England’s first Test. That’s what he is aiming for.”

Bairstow has indicated he would like to resume wicketkeeping duties as and when he does return to the Yorkshire XI – giving him another route back into the England side.

His sensational run of Test form last summer, when he smashed four brilliant centuries, came as a specialist batter but fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook has excelled at number five since stepping up in Bairstow’s absence over the winter.

There has been no formal requests from the international set-up, but Yorkshire are willing to help out the cause.

“Part of the job in county cricket is to prepare players for England. If England put in a request then we’d be crazy not to accommodate them, especially in an Ashes year,” said Gibson.

“We will certainly try to accommodate that request, if and when it comes.”

Former England bowler Darren Gough, managing director at Headingley, admitted that Bairstow needed to maximise his chances of slipping seamlessly back into the Test team.

“I think Jonny realises there is competition for places. He had his best year ever for England but you know what it’s like, someone comes into the side and it’s hard to get back,” he said.

“He probably wants to give himself as many opportunities as he can. He’s a top player, he’s in a good place mentally with his game and he’s worked out where he wants to be and where he wants to go.

“It’s just a case of him getting fit, which is not easy coming back from that injury. Whether he plays for us in one game, two games or none of the games before England we’ll see where that goes. He’s not fit yet but he’s working hard and going well.

“Communication is the key and we haven’t heard anything from England yet, but I think Jonny has said he’d like to keep.”

Regular gloveman Jonny Tattersall is also willing to stand aside for the greater good.

He said: “I understand it’s professional sport and Jonny is an international player. He is that for a reason and if he needs certain things to prepare for England, so be it.

“If that means I have to step aside to let Jonny take the gloves, that’s fine. If we’re winning games of cricket, to me it doesn’t matter.”

