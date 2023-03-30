Unai Emery expects Graham Potter to be a success at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unai Emery expects Graham Potter to be a success at Chelsea

By Press Association
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery thinks Graham Potter will be successful with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery thinks Graham Potter will be successful with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery believes “amazing” Graham Potter can transfer his success from Brighton to Chelsea with time.

Emery and his Villa side will travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in an attempt to extend their current Premier League unbeaten run to five games as Chelsea aim to make it four.

Both sides went into the international break in positive form and will be looking to pick up where they left off come Saturday evening.

After a stuttering start to Potter’s reign, the Blues earned a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with an aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund and were marginally denied a third straight Premier League win by Everton’s last-minute equaliser through Ellis Simms last time out.

Emery believes Potter needs more time but can become successful at Chelsea and he told a press conference: “They (Chelsea) have very good players and their coach (Potter) is amazing.

“His work in Brighton was amazing and he needs time to adapt his ideas to Chelsea. Progressively, they are doing better.

“He deserved to take a step ahead with a team like Chelsea – They are progressing, and everything he did in Brighton he can do in Chelsea. He needs time, he needs matches and to know his players better.

“They played very well in the Champions League. In the Premier League, they’re not keeping the balance of being consistent in the table.”

Emery was not in the Villa Park hotseat when the two sides previously met in the season, as Potter oversaw his third game in charge with a 2-0 win courtesy of a Mason Mount double.

Things have changed in both camps, including Emery taking over from Steven Gerrard but the Spaniard believes despite their current position, they are still one of the best teams in the league.

“For us, Saturday is a match against one of the best teams in the Premier League, with a very good coach, with very good players.

“It’s a very good challenge, and I came here because I want to play against the best teams.

“We are in the same position. We are 11th but are close and with the same points as Chelsea. We are close to teams that are having a very good season – Fulham, Brentford, Brighton.

“We are excited by the prospect, for the first time, to be close to them.”

Villa captain John McGinn will be on a high as he returns from the international break with Scotland having won both of their Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

The 28-year-old scored in Scotland’s 3-0 win over Cyprus before helping the side cruise to victory with a 2-0 triumph over Spain at Hampden Park.

Emery has hailed McGinn’s attitude to training as well as playing several different roles since he took over as boss.

He said: “He has very good spirit every day, he wants to train every day – as a professional, he is amazing with his commitment and his example for other players.

“I like him. When I arrived here, I remember the first meeting we had in the dressing room and now he is the same.

“I’m very happy with him and his performances have been at a high level – It was very good for me to know he can play in different positions.”

