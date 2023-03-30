Cristian Stellini set on proving himself as Tottenham enter top-flight run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cristian Stellini set on proving himself as Tottenham enter top-flight run-in

By Press Association
Tottenham interim head coach Cristian Stellini will take charge until the end of the season (Simon Marper/PA)
Tottenham interim head coach Cristian Stellini will take charge until the end of the season (Simon Marper/PA)

Interim head coach Cristian Stellini intends to prove he was the right choice to take Tottenham through to the end of the season following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Conte left Spurs on Sunday by mutual consent a week on from an extraordinary rant in which he criticised his own “selfish players” following a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Long-serving assistant Stellini has been tasked with guiding Tottenham to a top-four finish over the final 10 Premier League games.

Stellini had a spell standing in for Conte during February when the former Spurs boss underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Tottenham’s season was thrown into further chaos on Wednesday when it was revealed managing director of football Fabio Paratici’s ban in Italy had been extended worldwide.

Stellini, though, is confident he can help bring stability over the run-in, which continues at Everton on Monday night.

“I feel very honoured and feel I am in the right position to do this,” Stellini told SpursPlay.

“I want to do this with all the staff, with (assistant head coach) Ryan (Mason) that is very important for me and the club and it was important when we were in charge when Antonio wasn’t here.

“We feel we can do what we did before, we want to improve, and this is a moment to take responsibility and to improve, all together.”