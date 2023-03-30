Chelsea edge past Lyon on penalties to reach Champions League semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea edge past Lyon on penalties to reach Champions League semi-final

By Press Association
Maren Mjelde’s extra-time goal rescued Chelsea before the Blues won through on penalties (Adam Davy/PA)
Maren Mjelde’s extra-time goal rescued Chelsea before the Blues won through on penalties (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s hopes of becoming the first English side to win the Women’s Champions League stayed alive at Stamford Bridge as they knocked out reigning champions Lyon on penalties in a breathtaking finale.

Substitute Sara Dabritz scored in extra-time to give Lyon a 2-1 aggregate lead and seemingly send the home side out  after Vanessa Gilles had netted late in the second half to force the extra period.

Then, with two minutes of injury time played at the end of extra-time, Lauren James advanced inside the box and was tripped. After a protracted VAR check, Maren Mjelde stepped up and buried her spot-kick to send the tie to penalties.

From there, Chelsea’s luck held. After the sides had exchanged misses, US international Lindsey Horan saw her kick saved by Ann-Katrin Berger to put Emma Hayes’ side into the last four and keep in tact the dream of an unprecedented treble.

Chelsea’s aggregate lead, won thanks to Guro Reiten’s brilliant strike in the first leg in France a week ago, had almost been wiped out inside the first five minutes.

Magdalena Eriksson failed to make good contact with a clearance, and the ball fell at the feet of Signe Bruun whose fizzing drive flew inches over the crossbar to the relief of the Blues skipper.

Chelsea celebrate victory
Chelsea celebrate victory (Adam Davy/PA)

The hosts settled, and should have taken the lead when James showed good strength in midfield and released Sam Kerr to run clear. Christiane Endler in the Lyon goal narrowed the angle well, and Kerr’s early shot came back off the goalkeeper and away to safety.

James drew another save from Endler, this time a fingertip effort to keep the Blues forward from finding the top corner with a brilliant curling effort after cutting in from the left. Moments later, Kerr broke and set up Melanie Leupolz who clipped just over.

Chelsea had had the better of the first half after weathering early pressure from the reigning European champions. Kerr and James were a threat every time they took possession in the Lyon half, and there was a palpable confidence to them as they looked to move a step closer to a first European crown.

Yet with a single-goal aggregate lead, they remained vulnerable against a side that has won this tournament on six of their last seven attempts.

Chelsea v Lyon – UEFA Women’s Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Lauren James won the crucial penalty for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Lyon nearly levelled the tie moments after the break, and it was Eriksson  again at fault. The captain dwelt too long on the ball, inviting on Danielle van de Donk who dispossessed her 18 yards from goal before losing control as she shaped to shoot allowing the Chelsea defender to recover. It was another let-off for the home side.

Their luck ran out 13 minutes from the end of normal time. Horan got in down the right for Lyon and advanced to the touchline. Her low cross was pulled back as far as Gilles, who beat the flat-footed Eriksson to the ball and turned it inside Berger’s post.

Extra-time saw Hayes’ side take control of the play without seriously threatening to win it in the 30 minutes. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd came off the bench and took the game to Lyon down the right wing as both sides tired, but the quarter-final looked destined by then to be won on penalties.

That was until Dabritz’s decisive intervention at the end, taking a touch as Eriksson failed to cut out a cross and guiding the ball back across goal into Berger’s far corner to seemingly break Chelsea hearts.

Then, after 127 minutes of play, came James’ tumble, Mjelde’s leveller and Berger’s heroics to put the hosts through.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
2
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
3
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in…
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
6
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
9
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
10
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

More from Press and Journal

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street…
Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented