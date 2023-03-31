Win by any means necessary – Anthony Joshua says victory is all that matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Win by any means necessary – Anthony Joshua says victory is all that matters

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua knows victory is his only option ahead of Saturday’s bout with Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua knows victory is his only option ahead of Saturday’s bout with Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua knows victory by any means necessary is all that matters in Saturday’s fight with Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena.

The former world heavyweight champion will aim to bounce back from his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk and show the boxing community there is plenty of life left in him.

While being an entertainer has always come naturally for the London 2012 gold medallist, he insists that is not top of his priorities and the aim is to merely show new trainer Derrick James that he was right to take him on.

Joshua said: “It is win by any means necessary. We are just here to do a job.

“I respect my opponent and may the best man win. One thing he said is he started eating right for this camp, well he’s dealing with someone who has been living right from the get go.

“I have been putting in work from the day I started this business. It’s going to be a good fight because he’s up against a real one, for sure.

“The goal is not to make it back to the corner, the goal is to take him out. I respect Derrick fully and I trust everything he’s been saying.

“When you’re a student of the game, there are certain times you can be on the same level as people you speak to about boxing but when I speak to Derrick and ask him certain questions, the knowledge he spits is phenomenal.

“The knowledge he gives me is really, really good. We’re at a stage now where the physical side of the fight is done.

“Fight week you are still training because it’s part of our nature, but the physical work is done and it’s all about the knowledge.

“You just have to train your mind and honestly Derrick is up there with one of the best people I’ve spoke to about boxing. I appreciate his time.

“I appreciate the fact he took me on and I am looking forward to showing him he hasn’t wasted his time by taking on this project.”

A first win since 2020 for Joshua could open the door for him to finally face fellow Briton Tyson Fury later this summer.

Deontay Wilder and old rival Dillian Whyte have been mooted as potential opponents and the 33-year-old is eager to still dream big during the latter stages of his professional career.

“It’s big, it’s massive. It’s a big fight for me, for sure,” Joshua acknowledged.

“I respect my opponent fully and respect everything he’s been through and we’re here to rock and roll.

“I respect my supporters as well so I have put in the work, I respect my coach so I want to make sure I get the job done in good finish.

“I like the fact (Eddie Hearn) always dangle carrots in front of me, telling me if I do this, this is here and that’s there always leading onto big things.

“I dream big and I want bigger and better things in my life. As I stated in the last press conference, I want to secure the bag and move on in my life.”

