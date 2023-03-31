Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie split from coach Andy Young

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have split from coach Andy Young after quitting a training camp in South Africa.

Both athletes returned to the UK to train at Loughborough following an apparent falling out with Young and it has now been announced that they have split with the coach just 15 months before the Olympics – and five months before the World Championships in Budapest.

“UK Athletics (UKA) can confirm Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have made the decision to part ways with their coach Andy Young,” a statement said.

“Both athletes would like to thank Andy for his commitment and support over the years.

Jemma Reekie has also split from coach Andy Young (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“They are now focussed on making decisions around their support network and coaching set-up for the future and will not be making any further comment. UKA staff are continuing to support the athletes during this time.”

Following their return to the UK, Young told The Times “there was no bust-up” and that the athletes were concerned for Young’s own health, adding: “(They) felt I wasn’t looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I’d say they were reading too much into it.”

Under Young, Muir has won Olympic 1500m silver, world 1500m bronze, two European Championships titles and five European Indoor crowns.

Reekie finished fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics and was fifth in the 800m at last year’s European Championships and in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.