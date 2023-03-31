Craig McPherson incident ‘out of character’ – Michael Beale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale has described Rangers Women’s coach Craig McPherson’s part in an incident with Celtic Women’s boss Fran Alonso as “out of character”.

McPherson was charged by the Scottish FA over his alleged headbutt on Alonso at the end of Monday’s Old Firm match at Broadwood Stadium.

The incident, the subject of police enquiries, occurred at full-time after the Hoops had scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

McPherson will face an SFA hearing on April 13 after being deemed to have breached disciplinary rules.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership match against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, Gers boss Beale said: “I didn’t see it live. I haven’t seen it since, I have obviously been told about it.

“I know with the SFA and Rangers there is an ongoing discussion around it.

“All I would say on Craig is that it is out of character for him. I think everyone who knows him in Scotland, knows him as a man, (knows) it is out of character.

“The SFA, the club and Craig are away having discussions about it. I personally haven’t spoken to him on it.”

In the first game after the international break, goalkeeper Allan McGregor is set to make his 500th appearance for Rangers over his two spells at the club.

The 41-year-old, capped 42 times for Scotland, came through the youth set-up at Ibrox and made his Gers debut in February, 2002, against Forfar in a Scottish Cup tie.

McGregor left Rangers following the club’s financial meltdown in 2012 and played for Besiktas and Hull with a loan spell at Cardiff before returning to Ibrox in 2018.

Beale, whose side are nine points behind Celtic at the top of the table and will be without midfielder Nicolas Raskin again as he makes his way back from a thigh problem, said: “Allan McGregor’s contribution to Rangers over two spells has been absolutely huge.

“If he plays tomorrow and gets to 500 appearances and the trophies he has won – some of the performances he has put in over the years has been fantastic.

“There’s too many big saves to name but I remember one away to Slavia Prague in the Europa League which was unbelievable.

“He is generally first in in the morning, he has a lot of rituals he goes through and I am hoping that for a lot of the younger players – they are all younger than him – it rubs off on them.

“There are no secrets, when you see people like him and Steven Davis and the longevity they have had in their careers at a high level, it is the way they prepare and look after themselves and the way they recover.

“We have been very fortunate to have those two players around the club for a number of years.”

McGregor is one of several players out of contract at the end of the season and Beale was coy about the veteran keeper’s future.

However, the former QPR boss insists that “there are no restriction on budget”.

He said: “There is money to spend in the summer.

“There is a good amount I think for a Rangers manager compared to what we have seen in previous years so I am really positive about the summer.

“But at the moment we are still playing in this season, there are things to play for.

“I appreciate that everyone wants us to communicate outwards, which players we are signing – it doesn’t work like that. We have to get this season played first.”