Ruben Selles: I’m not looking at the table as every game is big for Southampton

By Press Association
Southampton manager Ruben Selles will not get distracted by looking at the table (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Ruben Selles will not get distracted by looking at the table (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Southampton manager Ruben Selles will not waste time trying to work out how many points will keep his side in the Premier League as they prepare to tackle relegation rivals West Ham.

The Saints head to the London Stadium on Sunday bottom of the table but only two points from safety.

With nine clubs all looking set to battle it out for their top-flight status, the fight for survival appears set to be one of the tightest of recent seasons.

Selles, though, intends to only focus on factors he can control rather than lose any sleep trying to second guess the final standings.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think about points and I don’t think in the long term as that has been the approach before,” said Selles, who is in charge for the rest of the season following the departure of Nathan Jones.

“I know everybody’s looking if you win one game that you get out of the bottom position, or if you lose the game they will go four points (clear). I don’t really think about that.

“Every game is a big game. It is a massive game for us and every game has been like that.

“We take the game as it is, a game that we need to perform to do the things properly and then, of course, we want to win the game.

“But we have a lot more things to do than spend our energy thinking about points, relegation or what it (table) is going to be in two months.

“I don’t know how many points it would be. Hopefully I will get 30 more points in the last 10 games and then I will be out of the relegation (zone) for sure.

“We will go there to try to win, but to be able to win football matches we need to be able to perform, so every game is a ‘must win’ and it doesn’t matter which opponent.”

Selles is hopeful both Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams will be available on Sunday following their return from international duty carrying minor issues.

Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) is still sidelined, however, while defender Juan Larios (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season.

Before the international break, Southampton fought back to draw 3-3 against Tottenham in what proved to be the final match of Antonio Conte’s tenure.

Selles knows there will be plenty more rollercoasters for the Saints fans to ride out over the run-in.

“We are alive and we are going to fight for every single point in the rest of the season,” Selles told a press conference.

“Then we are going to make some performance that they will be proud of us, as we have been doing in the last month and a half, that is what I can say.

“I cannot see the future. Hopefully we will be staying in the Premier League and we will not need to wait until the last game to confirm that.

“But what I can say for sure is that we will prepare for everything coming and then we will put our best in every single game.”

