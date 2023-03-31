Mikel Arteta hopeful William Saliba’s back injury is not long-term issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta hopeful William Saliba’s back injury is not long-term issue

By Press Association
William Saliba has been battling a back problem (John Walton/PA)
William Saliba has been battling a back problem (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta is hopeful William Saliba’s back injury will not be a long-term one that requires careful management over the remainder of the season.

The France defender was forced off during the Europa League last-16 defeat to Sporting, missing the win over Crystal Palace and the international break.

Arteta has confirmed he will be absent for the visit of Leeds on Saturday, where, if results go their way, Arsenal could go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Nigel French/PA)

“He is progressing,” Arteta said of Saliba, who had played every minute of every league game until his injury.

“Unfortunately he still has some discomfort in his back and we are trying to manage it in the best possible way.

“He is not going to be fit for this game. We are trying, he is trying, to do everything he can to feel better and get him back training – but not yet.

“I am very hopeful and he is as well. Back injuries are a bit tricky, how they evolve with the load that you put as well in certain areas.

“But he is very positive about it, the medical staff are positive about it. Let’s push it every day, a little bit, and see how he can cope with that and how the pain develops as well. He is obviously so willing as well to be back with the team.”

Arteta played down any fears that surgery may be required and that he was hopeful Saliba will not be made to manage the problem in the run-in.

“I don’t know, I don’t have the answer today to answer 100 per cent what it is that is going to be the case.” said the Arsenal boss.

“Hopefully we get the right load for him, the right amount of rest that he needs while we’re keeping him active, and the pain starts to go away and we are more comfortable with the images we have of him that we can start to take him to the pitch and do certain activities with him. That’s it.”

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey will be available to face Leeds (John Walton/PA)

While Saliba will miss the visit of struggling Leeds, Arteta confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey will be available despite concerns of an injury on international duty with Ghana.

“Yes, it’s something that we’ve done in the past as well,” he said of sending a physio away on international duty with Partey.

“We have a really good relationship with the Ghanaian federation and we have to manage and look after our players.

“They’ve been really positive about it as well. We have to manage our players. It works both ways.

“He obviously wasn’t fit enough to play the second game but hopefully he’ll be back for the weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Delays expected as roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven to begin next month
Firefighters were called to assist coastguard teams at the mudflats in Dingwall following reports of a man being stuck in the mud. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Dingwall man rescued after getting stuck up to his knees in mud
A red kite was shot on Lochindorb Estate on Monday. Image: Supplied
Man, 56, arrested and released after red kite shot on Highland estate
Highland Fold will be open for business offering treats for those who arrive by car, foot, bike or horseback. Image: Highland Fold/ Facebook.
Bring your horse - Highland Fold ice cream offers paddock for those who want…
Aberdeenshire Council have unveiled the new designs for Anna Ritchie School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus
The A920 Oldemldrum to Colpy road is closed. Image: DC Thomson
A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road closed due to two-vehicle crash
Sarah Wang with her daughter Luna at Ferryhill Library's farewell event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
'We're still fighting the fight, we're not going to go away': Anger, sadness and…
Residents have been campaigning against housing being developed at the Lonan Drive glen for years. Image: Kevin Mcglynn
Residents protest against plans for housing at controversial Oban site
Humza Yousaf is the first person of colour to become First Minister of Scotland.
News Agenda: How progressive is Scotland as it reacts to its first non-white First…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driving receptionist crashed after half a bottle of wine

Editor's Picks

Most Commented