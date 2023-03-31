James Furlong feels Motherwell loan has been a major help in his development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Furlong feels Motherwell loan has been a major help in his development

By Press Association
James Furlong, right, in action for Motherwell (Robert Perry/PA)
James Furlong, right, in action for Motherwell (Robert Perry/PA)

James Furlong could not have anticipated the highs and lows of his first two months of sustained first-team experience but the 20-year-old feels his Motherwell loan experience has been a major help in his development.

The Brighton player has been part of a team suffering their worst and best runs of form this season, played in two different systems under two different managers, and won his first call-up for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

The left-back had played one game each for Shamrock Rovers and Brighton before joining Motherwell in late January and was immediately thrust into action.

The man who signed him, Steven Hammell, lost his job after a Scottish Cup shock against Raith Rovers but a Motherwell side strengthened by an influx of January signings have thrived under Stuart Kettlewell.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian at Easter Road, Furlong said: “It’s been huge for me. Coming in and then a week later there was a change of manager. Getting that experience of coming into things and things changing again.

“It was a little bit hard but in football there are always changes and you just have to get on with it and focus on yourself and the team. If the team is together, there are no issues if there are changes.

“There are highs and lows throughout everyone’s career and every team’s career, so it’s just about managing them when each one comes.

“That’s what we have done, we have managed through the hard part and now it’s just about trying to maintain our standards.

“Each game presents a different challenge, whether it’s a team lower down or a team higher up, it’s really good exposure for me.

“I have really enjoyed it. I think I have settled in really well and I am enjoying it and hopefully that will continue.

“When I came in we were sort of struggling and then we brought in a couple of players and found a formation that has really suited us.

“It started to show on the pitch and hopefully we can continue that and finish the season strongly.

“It was important for me to get a taste of men’s football and hopefully I can keep playing.”

Furlong did not feature for his international side in their friendly against Iceland but was delighted to get recognition after featuring at younger age groups.

“I wanted to be in that for a while so to get that call-up was really good and I enjoyed the last week,” he said.

“Hopefully I get more call-ups in the future. I love playing for Ireland and the club as well so to be able to play for Ireland and for people to recognise that progression is really good to see.”

