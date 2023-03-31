Jorge Grant feels third-placed Premiership finish is Hearts’ ‘to lose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jorge Grant feels third-placed Premiership finish is Hearts’ ‘to lose’

By Press Association
Hearts Jorge Grant (left) confident of third place finish (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts Jorge Grant (left) confident of third place finish (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jorge Grant believes a third-place finish is “ours to lose” as Hearts look to get back to winning ways in the cinch Premiership against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Tynecastle men lost three in a row in all competitions before the international break with a sobering 3-0 defeat against Aberdeen at Pittodrie following two losses to Celtic, one in the Scottish Cup.

With nine fixtures remaining, the Jambos are four points ahead of Aberdeen and five ahead of Edinburgh rivals Hibernian but as the race to finish behind the Old Firm hots up, Grant believes the Gorgie side remain in a strong position.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who signed from Peterborough last summer, said: “It’s ours to lose.

“We are in the position that we are four points ahead and if we focus on ourselves and not what’s behind us and keep looking ahead then it is important that we do that. It is important that we look forward and not look backwards.

“If you look at the international break (in November) we went on, we weren’t in third, we were behind (Aberdeen) by four points.

“So the turnaround in coming back from the World Cup break to the position we are in now is obviously good and we will take that but it is important that we don’t rest on that and we push for more.”

After losing three goals in the first half-hour against the Dons, Grant admits that a good start against a Killie side, who are in 10th place and battling for survival, will be key to success at Rugby Park.

He said: “We’ve had video meetings on that. We weren’t good enough on the day. We all know that.

“We have worked on things on the training pitch this and hopefully we will put it into place on Saturday.

“We can’t start games like that. It is important we start games better than we have done this season. It is important we fix that quickly.

“We have to bring that energy in the first 10 minutes and from that you can settle into the game but if you don’t start with that energy you can let a team get on top of you.

“There are points up for grabs for them but it is important that we go for all three points as well.

“We have to be focused for first and second balls. They are very strong on set-pieces, they have scored a lot of goals from there so it is important that we focus on that and then bring our own game.”

