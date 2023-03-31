Steven Fletcher feels Dundee United getting to grips with life under Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher has lost some weight and gained plenty of understanding from an extended period of training under recently-appointed manager Jim Goodwin.

The international break has allowed Goodwin some time with the majority of his squad to prepare for Saturday’s trip to face Rangers as well as working on some principles of play.

The former Alloa, St Mirren and Aberdeen manager has taken a point from each of the last two games after starting his United career with the team’s seventh consecutive defeat.

Speaking ahead of the Ibrox clash, Fletcher said: “It’s going to be a tough game, we know that, but the gaffer has got his way that he wants us to set up and we have worked on it.

“We have had a long break to work on it, it’s been a tough 10 days. The gaffer could have come in and said you have a few days off but we were all in the right frame of mind to come in every day and train.

“He has brought us in and it’s been good. It has been tough, definitely, I have lost a few kilos.

“I think it was good for the gaffer. When he came in, it was game after game and he never really had much time on the training pitch.

“That break has helped us get to know his way of playing and get to grips with it, which is good.”