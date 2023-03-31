Rangers keeper Allan McGregor branded a ‘true great’ as testimonial is announced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Allan McGregor was described as “a true Rangers great” by managing director Stewart Robertson as a testimonial match against Newcastle United for the 41-year-old was announced.

The veteran goalkeeper, who came through the youth ranks at Ibrox, is set to make his 500th appearance over two spells with the Govan club at home to Dundee United on Saturday – the first Ranger to reach such a milestone since former striker and manager Ally McCoist.

The match against Eddie Howe’s side will take place at Ibrox on Tuesday, July 18 and a percentage of the proceeds from the game will go to charities nominated by McGregor.

Robertson told the club’s official website: “Allan’s contribution, across two spells at the club, was recognised with his induction into the prestigious Rangers Hall of Fame, at the recent gala dinner in Edmiston House.

“Allan is a true Rangers great. I have no doubt our fans will savour the Newcastle United testimonial match.

“It’ll be an evening many thousands will be able to go to Ibrox to salute and applaud Allan’s remarkable service to Rangers.”

Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

“Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.”

It will be Rangers’ first testimonial match since 2001, when defender John Brown was recognised in a game against Anderlecht.

Gers boss Michael Beale said: “This will be a very proud night for Allan and his family and an excellent, and important test for us.

“We will have an interesting pre-season, with this being the first game announced. There will be some top friendlies in there to help us get ready for the new season.”

Chairman of Allan McGregor’s Testimonial Committee, Stuart Gray, said: “The committee is grateful to both Rangers and Newcastle United for so readily agreeing to honour a fabulous servant of Rangers Football Club.

“Allan’s place in Ibrox folklore is already assured. He’s been part of six league title-winning squads, won four Scottish Cups and five League Cups in his time at the club, as well as playing instrumental roles in runs to the UEFA Cup and Europa League finals in 2008 and 2022.”