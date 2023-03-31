Millie Bright to miss England’s clash with Brazil

Millie Bright has withdrawn from the England squad for April’s Finalissima against Brazil, the Football Association has announced.
The Chelsea defender, who missed her club’s Champions League quarter-final triumph over Lyon on Thursday, will be replaced in the 25-person group by Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Sarina Wiegman’s European champions face the South American title holders at a sold-out Wembley on April 6.
The squad then stay together for a further international match against World Cup hosts Australia at Brentford on April 11.