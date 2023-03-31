Arbroath boost survival hopes with victory over Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boosted their cinch Championship survival hopes with a second consecutive victory after beating promotion-chasing Ayr 2-0 at Gayfield Park.

The Red Lichties went ahead in the 27th minute when Michael McKenna’s corner from the left was flicked on by Scott Stewart and Dale Hilson turned the ball home from close range.

And the hosts doubled their advantage after 59 minutes and McKenna was again at the heart of it.

His delightful pass picked out Ryan Dow down the left and his pinpoint cross was firmly headed into the net by David Gold.