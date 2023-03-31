Callum Hendry strikes as Stockport and Salford share spoils from draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An extraordinary strike from Callum Hendry earned Salford a point from a 1-1 draw at Stockport and prevented the hosts from moving one point behind Sky Bet League Two’s automatic promotion positions.

Connor Evans put Stockport in the box seat after only six minutes, the midfielder guiding home with the outside of his right boot following smart approach play from the irrepressible Kyle Knoyle.

The home side, who extended their unbeaten Edgeley Park sequence to a 10th match, were quick and hungry in the opening half. Paddy Madden, on his 100th appearance for the club, was the width of a post from doubling Stockport’s advantage after latching onto Kyle Wootton’s knockdown to shoot from close range.

Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe was barely involved – other than to save athletically from Stevie Mallan after two minutes – until an unmarked Hendry controlled Jason Lowe’s 51st-minute throw-in on the right and pivoted to arrow a glorious volley into the top-left corner. It was the centre-forward’s fifth goal in seven games.

Mallan was marginally the wrong side of a post with a dipping free-kick for a visibly more assured Salford, before visiting keeper Alex Carins was worked by a swerving dead-ball effort from Stockport left-back Ryan Rydel.

Stockport remain fifth, three points behind Stevenage in third. Salford stay one point and one position beneath their Greater Manchester rivals.