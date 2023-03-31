Leaders Burnley held to goalless draw at home by dogged Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leaders Burnley held to goalless draw at home by dogged Sunderland

By Press Association
Burnley and Sunderland shared a goalless draw (Mike Egerton/PA)
Burnley and Sunderland shared a goalless draw (Mike Egerton/PA)

Burnley were left frustrated by a dogged Sunderland performance in a goalless draw that leaves the Championship leaders still needing eight points to be sure of promotion.

That should still be a formality for the Clarets, with eight games remaining and meetings with their closest rivals Middlesbrough and Sheffield United over the Easter weekend.

But, as his side recorded an 18th consecutive unbeaten league outing, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was left to consider a rare night where his team lacked a cutting edge in attack against the Black Cats.

Indeed, as Burnley edged a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League under their first-year manager, they failed to score in a game at Turf Moor for the first time since a defeat to Manchester City almost exactly 12 months ago.

With promotion all but assured, there was a lack of urgency in Burnley’s play and it was not until the 26th minute that the Sunderland goal was seriously threatened for the first time.

Josh Brownhill’s left-wing corner was only half cleared by Pierre Ekwah and Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis scrambled a shot goalwards which keeper Anthony Patterson did well to stop on his line.

Later in the first period, as Burnley’s slick passing showed more incision, Brownhill’s inspired overhead pass let in veteran Ashley Barnes who curled a left-foot shot just over.

And, with the last attack of the half, Manuel Benson selflessly set up Brownhill whose shot was blocked behind by two defenders.

In response, Sunderland forced Arijanet Muric into a good, full-length diving save after 30 minutes as Patrick Roberts cut in from the right and sent a long-range shot heading towards the far corner of the Burnley goal.

The resulting corner ended at the feet of Dan Neil just outside the home area and his volley was comfortably held by Muric to continue a run that had seen Burnley’s defence concede just three goals in their previous nine league games before Sunderland’s visit.

That form helped Kompany’s side amass a run of 14 wins and three draws from the 17 Championship games since their last defeat, at Sheffield United on November 5.

In contrast, Tony Mowbray’s visitors have seen their play-off hopes damaged with an indifferent run of form but continued their resistance after the restart at Turf Moor when Roberts created a shooting opening which Muric again saved comfortably.

But, as the half progressed, Burnley began to show more urgency and Anass Zaroury set up Barnes who could not get enough power behind a hurried, under-pressure shot.

In turn, that opened up opportunities for the visitors and substitute Amad Diallo struck the crossbar, via a deflection off Josh Cullen, with virtually his first touch after 68 minutes.

Jack Clarke also had the ball in the Burnley goal just before the final whistle but the effort was ruled out for offside against Abdoullah Ba.

