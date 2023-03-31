Graham Potter keen to keep Mateo Kovacic at Chelsea after standout displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Graham Potter keen to keep Mateo Kovacic at Chelsea after standout displays

By Press Association
Mateo Kovacic has less than 18 months to run on his current Chelsea contract (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mateo Kovacic has less than 18 months to run on his current Chelsea contract (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Graham Potter is hopeful an agreement can be reached for Mateo Kovacic to stay at Chelsea beyond the expiration of his contract next summer.

The Croatian has captained Potter’s side in recent weeks following an injury to Thiago Silva and the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal in January, and his spell as skipper has coincided with an uptick in form for the Blues.

Reports have linked Kovacic, who has become a key operator alongside Enzo Fernandez in Potter’s midfield, with Bayern Munich and a reunion with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed last week.

Graham Potter
Graham Potter is hopeful Mateo Kovacic will extend his stay at Chelsea beyond next season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bayern have already made an approach for assistant coach Anthony Barry to join Tuchel at the Bundesliga champions, with Potter saying the club are unlikely to stand in the 36-year-old’s way if he opts to move.

Any deal for Barry is likely to be delayed by the prospect of the teams meeting in the semi-final of the Champions League in May. Potter hinted that a period of gardening leave may be enforced once the clubs have reached agreement over compensation.

Yet Kovacic – who returned invigorated from helping Croatia to finish third at the World Cup in Qatar after a difficult first half of the season at Stamford Bridge – is a different story, with Potter keen for contract matters to be sorted out with the player.

The manager was full of praise for the impact the stand-in captain has had in a leadership role.

“The club has conversations (about contracts) with players all the time,” said Potter. “It doesn’t mean it’s public. These things happen behind the scenes, and when we’ve got something to report we can report it.

“He (Kovacic) is someone I have huge respect for as a person. He’s been great with us, very supportive. He’s played a role in the team and has been captain the last few games. From my perspective he’s important. But it’s between Mateo and the club to talk.

“He had a tough pre-World Cup. He had an ongoing knee issue that he’s been nursing and getting through pretty much all season. It’s been a challenge for him. But the way he’s handled himself has been absolutely fantastic.

“He’s done the work behind the scenes to be available all the time. He played the World Cup, it was a great experience for him and a break from everything. He’s come back in a really good way.

“The last couple of weeks, he’s really stepping up and stepping up. He’s shown his quality, shown his leadership.”

Chelsea face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday looking to open up a three-point gap on Unai Emery’s team in the middle of the Premier League table.

Peter Withe
Peter Withe scored the winning goal when Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich to win the European Cup in Rotterdam in 1982 (Nick Potts/PA)

Potter, who hails from Solihull in Birmingham, an area with a typically strong Villa following, has been reported as being a supporter of the club, but set the record straight ahead of the game.

“When I was a kid growing up in Birmingham, the team was Aston Villa because they’d just won the European Cup (in 1982),” said Potter. “My first football memory was when they brought the European Cup to the Shirley British Legion. That shows you how much football has changed.

“My brother had a picture of him sat in the European Cup, with Ken McNaught and Peter Withe. That was my link with Villa and I followed them as a kid. But my dad was a Birmingham City fan. I was watching Birmingham as well.

“Anybody that is a fan will say you can’t be Birmingham and Aston Villa. I don’t think I was either, but I was fond of both teams.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented