Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will spend in summer after ‘anomaly’ season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will spend in summer after ‘anomaly’ season

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pledged to spend in the summer transfer window (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pledged to spend in the summer transfer window (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has pledged to spend money in the summer transfer window but dismissed as “b******s” claims a lack of investment has been the root of their problems this season.

His side head into their Saturday lunchtime clash at Manchester City, title rivals in recent seasons, 19 points behind the Premier League’s second-placed club.

Klopp’s side may have the best record in the combined mini-league from matches between the current top six this season but it is defeats against the likes of struggling Bournemouth, Leeds and Nottingham Forest which have done much of the damage.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara
Injuries to players like Thiago Alcantara have placed additional pressure on Liverpool’s midfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Scrutiny has inevitably been targeted on midfield, where injuries have left him significantly short and having to rely on teenagers Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic – himself now out for the season.

It is an area Klopp knows he has to strengthen in the summer with his primary target Borussia Dortmund’s in-demand England international Jude Bellingham.

But when the Liverpool manager was asked whether he would spend £100million on one player he said: “I will not answer the question because we never speak about these kind of things.

“We will spend in the summer, that’s what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely.

“For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.”

For the majority of the time during his seven-year reign at Anfield, Klopp has usually been in a tightly fought title battle with City, and only 10 months ago they were two matches away from an unprecedented quadruple.

But this season such has been the inconsistent nature of results they are left scrabbling to secure a top-four place with 12 games left.

However, Klopp said performances this season had no bearing on decisions made about the players he currently has at his disposal and those he would like to recruit and dismissed critics who claimed a lack of activity was the root cause.

“That has nothing to do with specific results. My main job is to watch the boys the whole year and that is what I do and one game, two games have absolutely nothing to do with the decision,” he added.

“If you know them for four or five years, then these two games (recent defeats against Real Madrid and Bournemouth) have absolutely nothing to do with it.

“That doesn’t mean you sign a player after winning 7-0 (as they did against Manchester United last month) or you sell a player after losing 1-0.

“(This season is) an anomaly but I would prefer we were still in the Champions League spot and still be 12 points to City.

“We are 100 per cent guilty for everything but we had injuries and, of course it’s completely normal for people to say, ‘that’s not good enough, and here’s not good enough and there’s not good enough’ but that’s b******s because (of what happened) years before.

“It doesn’t change overnight, you don’t lose all our brains and fitness and medical (department).

“Things happen and then you have to react, but when you are a little bit unlucky in this direction then it’s really difficult and the league is running away at that moment.

“That is where we were. The football part, we didn’t deal well enough with setbacks through the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented