Caretaker boss Ian Dawes sees Tranmere improvement in home draw with Harrogate

By Press Association
Ian Dawes believes Tranmere are improving (Simon Marper/PA)
Ian Dawes believes Tranmere are improving (Simon Marper/PA)

Tranmere caretaker boss Ian Dawes believes he is seeing improvement in his side as they picked up a well-earned point with a 1-1 draw at home to Harrogate.

Luke Armstrong put the visitors ahead with just four minutes on the clock when he steered home a George Thomson cross from six yards out for his 13th goal of the season.

The home side struck back somewhat against the run of play nine minutes before the break in fortuitous fashion when Rhys Hughes’ free-kick went in via the post and Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Harrogate began the second period in the same way they started the first and could have restored their lead with Kazeem Olaigbe and Armstrong both coming close.

As the game wore on, Tranmere pushed forward and had good opportunities of their own through Kane Hemmings and Regan Hendry as they went in search of their first win in five games.

But it will be the away side who will be the happier with the draw as they move seven points ahead of the League Two drop zone.

Dawes, whose team also drew 1-1 with Colchester in his first game after taking over from the sacked Micky Mellon, said: “We’re disappointed we haven’t won the game but you look at it and say has there been an improvement on Saturday and I think there has.

“It’s what we expected of them and we told the lads all week how Harrogate would play and how they would be at us from the first 10 minutes.

“They got the early goal and after that I thought we did well, we created chances and we are disappointed we didn’t go on and win the game.

“But after that start and going a goal behind I think the lads showed a good mentality to get on the ball and start playing again.

“I think we created more chances today, we had good possession of the ball, fair play to Mats who made a couple of good saves having come back into the team.

“Even right at the end there we were positive and could have won the game but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was pleased with the result and the showing from his “evolving” side.

He said: “We’ve got a good feeling about the performance and the point.

“We had to pass the ball, which we did right from the off and had 16 shots, but all in all it’s a decent point.

“Straight from the off we looked right on it and I’ve not felt this good about this squad for quite some time.

“We looked creative and at the same time solid, so on the right path for sure. We’ve got to keep that positive mindset and there is so much to be positive about right now.

“The team is evolving and we move on next week to Wimbledon and that will be a difficult challenge but one we can relish and enjoy.

“The form that we’re in gives us reasons to be optimistic and regardless of other results we’re keeping our heads above water and if we carry on playing like that I’m very positive about the next eight games.”

