FA asks UEFA to look into treatment of England fans at Italy Euro 2024 qualifier

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Football Association has asked UEFA to conduct a review of the treatment of England fans at last week’s European qualifier in Italy.

Harry Kane broke the national team scoring record with his penalty at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Gareth Southgate’s men ran out 2-1 victors in their Euro 2024 qualification opener.

But England’s first win in Italy since 1961 was not without issues for the 2,500 travelling supporters in Naples, leading the FA-run England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) to contact European football’s governing body.

There were issues getting to the ground on the buses that Italian police requested and strongly advised supporters to take, with four ticket checks awaiting fans at the heavily-policed stadium entrance.

England’s away support was kept in the ground for about an hour after full-time, before being taken on an extended, convoluted bus route back into the city drop-off point under police escort.

UEFA has been asked to review the treatment of England fans at the Italy game (Adam Davy/PA)

“We know many of you are unhappy at what went on, both before and after the game against Italy,” the ESTC said in an email to fans seen by the PA news agency.

“We have received some very detailed accounts since the match and share many of the concerns and frustrations.

“On Monday, we met with a representative from the travelling UK Policing to hear their view and discuss the circumstances. They too faced a very challenging situation, as did our staff on the ground.

“The Football Supporters’ Association have also raised significant concerns.

“Taking all of this into account, we are asking UEFA to conduct a review of what happened on Thursday night. We will keep you posted on how this unfolds.

“We appreciate the time you give, and the expenses incurred in following England.

“Our paramount concern is your safety and well-being. We work hard to make sure travelling to watch the team is as enjoyable as possible.

“On this occasion it was not, despite the months we spent planning while working in good faith with the authorities in Naples.

“We are sorry that what should have been a wonderful occasion watching our first win in Italy since 1961 was not, for many of you.”