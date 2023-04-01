Max Verstappen sees off Mercedes to take Australian Grand Prix pole position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen sees off Mercedes to take Australian Grand Prix pole position

By Press Association
Max Verstappen will start the Australian Grand Prix from pole position (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Max Verstappen will start the Australian Grand Prix from pole position (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Max Verstappen saw off a spirited Mercedes fightback to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen beat George Russell to top spot by 0.236 seconds to claim his second pole of the year and 22nd of his career.

Lewis Hamilton will line up in third position, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez starts last after he crashed out.

Mercedes have endured a poor start to the new season, but the Silver Arrows suddenly find themselves in contention for a surprise victory at Melbourne’s Albert Park with Russell leading their charge.

Hamilton was just nine thousandths adrift of Verstappen before the final runs, but preparations for his last lap were disrupted when he got caught up behind Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

Although the seven-time world champion improved on his time, he was unable to join Verstappen on the front row with Russell edging out his team-mate by one tenth.

“Not too shabby,” said a surprised Russell on the radio.

“We were not expecting that, that is for sure,” he later added. “Wow, what a session for us. The car felt alive. The lap on the end was on the limit, and I am disappointed we didn’t get pole.”

Hamilton added: “I am so happy with this. This is totally unexpected and I am really proud of the team.

“To be on the front row is a dream for us. To be this close to Red Bull is incredible. I hope tomorrow we can give them a run for the money.

“The second lap was not as good as the first. I lost out a little bit at the beginning of the lap, but I am not disappointed. I am super-grateful.”

Perez starts Sunday’s race from the back of the field after his qualifying appearance lasted just three corners.

Perez, who won in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, was unable to slow his Red Bull down in time for the third bend, completely missing the apex and skidding off into the gravel.

Perez attempted to manoeuvre his machine out of the sand trap but he was stuck. The red flags were deployed and Perez’s day ended with a whimper.

“We need to sort that issue, man,” said a furious Perez over the radio. “It was the same f****** issue again.”

The 33-year-old, one point adrift of Verstappen in the standings, headed back to the garage on the back of a moped before reappearing at the back of the Red Bull garage with a face like thunder.

Alonso’s 11-year wait to start a race from the front of the field goes on but his rejuvenated Aston Martin team are at least allowing him to compete, finishing four tenths back from Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz starts fifth for Ferrari with Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll sixth.

Lando Norris has failed to score a single point at the opening two rounds of the season, with his McLaren team rooted to the foot of the constructors’ championship.

And the British team’s woes continued here with Norris only 13th on the grid. Norris’ rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri – the first man from Melbourne to race at Albert Park – failed to provide much cheer for the home crowd. He failed to make it out of Q1 and lines up in 16th.

