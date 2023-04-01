George Russell says Mercedes ‘have to go for the win’ in Australian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Russell says Mercedes ‘have to go for the win’ in Australian Grand Prix

By Press Association
George Russell is targeting victory in the Australian Grand Prix (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
George Russell is targeting victory in the Australian Grand Prix (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

George Russell said Mercedes must target victory at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix following their surprise qualifying performance in Melbourne.

Championship leader Max Verstappen raced to pole position with a track record at Albert Park, but the revival of the Silver Arrows raised hope that the Dutchman might not have it all his own way this season.

Russell will line up alongside Verstappen on the front row, lapping 0.236 seconds slower than the Red Bull man, with Lewis Hamilton third in the other Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso starts fourth for Aston Martin, while Sergio Perez, a winner in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, qualified last after he beached his Red Bull.

Mercedes have endured a poor start to the year. On the eve of the first race in Bahrain, team principal Toto Wolff sent alarm bells ringing when he said he was ready to consign this season’s car to the rubbish bin.

But less than a month later, Russell and Hamilton find themselves as the chief protagonists to stop Verstappen from claiming his second victory in three rounds.

“We have got to go for the win,” said Russell. “Max will be extremely fast and there is no hiding that. It is difficult to overtake here and the start will be vital.

“The Red Bull has extraordinary top speed so it is going to be difficult to fight with Max, but let’s see how we go. If the opportunity is there we will go for it.”

Russell’s optimism for Sunday’s race is in stark contrast to his gloomy prediction that Red Bull could win all 23 rounds this season.

“After a frustrating time, like we had in Bahrain, you say things in the heat of the moment,” added the British driver.

“Red Bull are still ahead of everybody else. Lewis and I got the most out of it today, and from what Max was saying, he has still got a little bit in the locker.

“Three tenths is still a huge amount in the world of F1. But we are not going to give up, we are going to keep pushing.”

Australia F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes’ qualifying performance has given the team a boost (Scott Barbour/AP)

Hamilton was just nine thousandths adrift of Verstappen heading into the final runs. But preparations for his last lap were disrupted when he got caught behind Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

Although the seven-time world champion improved on his time, he dropped behind Russell to third.

But Hamilton said: “To have a Mercedes on the front row is a dream for us and to be this close to Red Bull is incredible. I hope tomorrow we can give them a run for the money.

“The result gives everyone in the team a boost, and a glimpse of hope. This will spur everyone on and will inspire everyone to continue to push.

“We know that if we can bring a little bit of performance we can close the gap to the front.

“If we can continue to apply the pressure, bag these points, and then when the car is right start fighting for wins, that would be incredible.”

Perez lines up at the back of the field after his qualifying appearance ended in the opening minutes.

The Mexican was unable to slow his Red Bull down in time for the third bend, completely missing the apex and skidding off into the gravel.

He attempted to manoeuvre his machine out of the sand trap but he was stuck. The red flags were deployed and Perez’s day ended with a whimper.

The 33-year-old, one point adrift of Verstappen in the standings, headed back to the garage on the back of a moped before reappearing at the back of the Red Bull garage with a face like thunder.

