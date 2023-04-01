Leah Galton brace helps Man Utd ease to comfortable win over Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Leah Galton brace extended Manchester United’s lead at the top of the Women’s Super League table with a 4-0 win against Brighton.

The forward scored either side of the break before late goals from substitutes Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia helped United go three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Brighton still remain one place above the relegation spot.

After applying pressure in the opening stages the visitors struck first in the 12th minute when a looping corner from Katie Zelem was met by Galton who nodded past Lydia Williams.

At the other end Brighton came close with a strong header from Emma Kullberg flying over the bar and United had a great chance to double their lead when Zelem’s in-swinging free-kick found Vilde Boe Risa, but the midfielder’s header was saved by Williams.

The Seagulls had an opportunity after the break with Veatriki Sarri coming close, but Galton then got her second of the game in the 66th minute after breaking down the left and cutting inside the box to slot the ball into the far bottom corner from a narrow angle.

United then sealed the three points with two late goals as another set-piece saw substitute Rachel Williams head home from a corner in the 86th minute and Garcia added the fourth a minute later with a neat finish into the bottom corner.