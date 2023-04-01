Gabe Osho and Allan Campbell on target as Luton beat rivals Watford

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton Town recorded a 2-0 win over fierce rivals Watford to further cement their place in the Championship play-off spots.

Gabe Osho and Allan Campbell were on target for the home side, who sit fourth in the table.

The hosts had the first effort on 13 minutes, Amari’i Bell’s 40-yard shot swerving narrowly wide of the target.

A clever corner routine then almost led to the Hatters taking the lead on 22 minutes, Osho unable to sort his feet out and shoot, the ball dropping to Campbell, who saw his close-range attempt magnificently saved by Daniel Bachmann.

Town did break the deadlock on 28 minutes with a glorious team move that saw Cody Drameh and Tom Lockyer involved, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s cross swept home by Osho from close range, retribution for the red card he had picked up in the 4-0 defeat at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

Luton looked to double their advantage from range, Carlton Morris having a crack from 20 yards and Bachmann parrying away at his near post.

After the break, Watford started promisingly, Jeremy Ngakia seeing his far-post header bounce wide of the target.

Imran Louza had a go for the Hornets too, Ethan Horvath with a simple stop to his left hand side, while at the other end, Elijah Adebayo could not make the most of Morris’s dangerous cross.

With an hour gone, Morris went for goal himself, trying his luck from 30 yards but unable to get his shot to come down in time. Strike partner Adebayo also had an opportunity but with the angle against him, Bachmann was able to block.

Midway through the second period, Watford boss Chris Wilder made a triple substitution to try and force an equaliser, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Ferreira and Britt Assombalonga all coming on.

They were soon joined by Yaser Asprilla, but still Watford could not create anything meaningful, Joao Pedro’s cross-shot gathered by Horvath.

With 10 minutes left, Town almost had that second goal they craved, Adebayo doing terrifically inside the box, his shot too close to Bachmann, while Mpanzu’s effort drew a wonderful block.

Nerves were settled in the first minute of stoppage time when Campbell prodded into the net from close range to send the home supporters delirious.