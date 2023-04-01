Motherwell sign Canada international Harry Paton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell have signed former Ross County midfielder Harry Paton on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old Canada international has been a free agent since leaving the Dingwall club at the end of last season and has now been reunited with Well manager Stuart Kettlewell, his former boss at the Staggies.

“The option arose to get Harry in and it was something we were looking to do quickly,” Kettlewell told the Well website as the deal was announced on Saturday.

“He’s someone who I know very well and has impressed since he came in.

“Harry has excellent ability and displayed real quality when I last worked with him and that is something I’m looking for him to replicate once again.

“This is a crucial part of our season and adding Harry gives us more options in the middle of the pitch in what will be a busy schedule from now until the end of the season.”

Paton was named on the bench for Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to Hibernian.