Miles Leaburn at the double as Charlton hit Shrewsbury for six

Miles Leaburn scored twice as Charlton hammered Shrewsbury 6-0.

Scott Fraser, Albie Morgan, Jes Rak-Sakyi and Macauley Bonne were also on target while a red card for Tom Flanagan put the seal on a miserable day for the visitors.

It took 26 minutes for the home side to break the deadlock. Fraser curled home a free-kick from the edge of the area past the outstretched Marko Marosi.

The Shrewsbury stopper turned a Leaburn header over the bar on 33 minutes, but the home side put themselves out of sight before the break.

Seven minutes before the interval Morgan picked up the ball from Rak-Sakyi and fired low and hard for his fifth goal this season.

The provider turned scorer in first-half injury time, when his solo run was too much for the Shrewsbury defence and he slotted home.

Leaburn added the fourth of the afternoon with a 25-yard shot that left Marosi rooted to the spot.

The striker made it five with a penalty, after Flanagan was dismissed for a handball in the area, and Macauley Bonne added a sixth in time added on.