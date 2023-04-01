Mark O’Hara scores penalty brace as St Mirren see off Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark O’Hara scores penalty brace as St Mirren see off Livingston

By Press Association
Mark O’Hara netted a brace for St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mark O’Hara netted a brace for St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Mark O’Hara scored two penalties as St Mirren improved their chances of a top-six finish with a comfortable 3-0 cinch Premiership home victory over Livingston.

All the goals came in the first half, with two scored from the penalty spot by O’Hara, either side of Tony Watt’s first strike for the Paisley club.

Livingston’s best chance fell to Andrew Shinnie late in the opening period but his effort struck the crossbar then post but did not cross the line.

St Mirren made four changes from the side that drew at Dundee United. Out went Scott Tanser, Richard Taylor, Greg Kiltie and Alex Greive, replaced by Thierry Small, Joe Shaughnessy, Watt and Charles Dunne.

Livingston, in turn, made two alterations following their victory over Ross County. In came Kurtis Guthrie and Jack Fitzwater, with Bruce Anderson and Cristian Montano both dropping to the bench.

The home side were awarded their first penalty after four minutes. Curtis Main’s flick was handled by Luiyi De Lucas within the opening 20 seconds but referee John Beaton played on and O’Hara was booked for a foul on Scott Pittman as Livingston countered.

VAR, however, finally intervened and – after a three-minute wait – Beaton was called to the screen before awarding the spot-kick that O’Hara converted.

Livingston replied with a Joel Nouble shot that drifted beyond the far post before Watt’s header from a Small cross was deflected into the goalkeeper’s arms.

The striker, though, would not be denied after 18 minutes when he claimed his first St Mirren goal. Main’s cross picked him out in the centre and he showed great footwork to flummox George to leave himself a tap in as the home side doubled their lead.

Main – who looked offside – could have claimed a third for the home side before half-time but tamely chipped the ball straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

That could have been costly if Nouble had managed to keep his header from Nicky Devlin’s cross on target rather than nodding well over.

Instead it was Saints who scored next, again from the spot after Jason Holt was adjudged to have handled.

It went once more to VAR with Beaton agreeing that it merited a penalty that O’Hara converted. The home side thought they had scored a fourth before the interval only for Main to be ruled offside.

Livingston’s luck – or lack of – was summed up by Shinnie’s shot in injury time that struck the bar then the post but did not drop over the line.

Substitute Cristian Montano was unlucky to see his header saved by Trevor Carson 30 seconds after the restart before Devlin’s driven effort went only narrowly wide.

St Mirren, though, quickly stemmed any possible comeback to coast through to a precious three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Morton 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
1 April 2023. Strathspey Thistle FC,Seafield Park,Heathfield Road,Grantown-on-Spey. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Strathspey Thistle Fc and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT :- Clach Gary Wadden wins header CREDIT:- Jasperimage
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Amber and David Bragg with a very special heifer on their special day. Image by Debbie Thornton Photography.
Highland cow is guest of honour at couple's castle wedding
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following A920 Oldmeldrum crash. Image: DC Thomson
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following Oldmeldrum crash
Faulds Gate was blocked during the incident. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to Aberdeen house fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented