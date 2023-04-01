Devante Cole bags a brace as rampant Barnsley ease past Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dominant Barnsley display helped them earn their seventh straight home win with a 5-0 victory over a struggling Morecambe side whose winless run extends to eight games.

Devante Cole and Herbie Kane scored before the interval, with the former earning his brace in the second half. Bobby Thomas got on the scoresheet late on.

The Tykes took the advantage four minutes in through top-scorer Cole, who capitalised when Connor Ripley spilled Luca Connell’s low shot from a set-piece 25 yards out.

The home side’s lead was doubled in the 21st minute when Jordan Williams crossed low from the right and after a series of deflections it was turned in by unfortunate Morecambe defender Dynel Simeu.

Kane scored the third in the 32nd minute, striking beyond Ripley after the ball fell his way inside the box.

Michael Duff’s side added a fourth in the 53rd minute. Williams’ forward pass was dummied by Kane, allowing the ball to reach Cole and he calmly slotted past Ripley from inside the box.

Thomas headed home the fifth three minutes into stoppage time.