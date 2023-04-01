Huddersfield hit back to stun Middlesbrough with four second-half goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huddersfield hit back to stun Middlesbrough with four second-half goals

By Press Association
Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock and Matty Pearson celebrate victory (Will Matthews/PA).
Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock and Matty Pearson celebrate victory (Will Matthews/PA).

Matty Pearson scored twice as relegation-threatened Huddersfield came from behind to stun automatic promotion chasers Middlesbrough 4-2 in the Championship.

Five of the goals came in a thrilling second period as Town recovered from a half-time deficit to shock Michael Carrick’s third-placed team.

A second successive win could not lift the third-bottom Terriers out of the drop zone, but victory was sweet for veteran manager Neil Warnock against the club that sacked him in November 2021.

Boro, beaten for only the second time in 11 outings, were good value for a first-half lead given to them by Finn Marcus Forss.

But three home goals in 11 minutes at the start of the second period transformed the contest.

Josh Ruffels fired Town level and Josh Koroma put them in front before Pearson’s double after 56 and 66 minutes sealed a sensational win.

Championship top-scorer Chuba Akpom reduced his team’s arrears with his 26th goal of the campaign, but Huddersfield comfortably saw out the game and almost netted a fifth late on through Jack Rudoni.

At start of play only Cardiff had scored fewer goals than Town in the second tier this season, but the home side were only a goal-line clearance away from a fourth-minute lead.

Michal Helik did well to steer a back-post cross into the path of Koroma, whose low shot was hacked clear by Darragh Lenihan.

But it was a rare threat on the visitors’ goal as Boro’s possession-based approach created the greater share of opportunities.

In form Akpom headed wide after Paddy McNair’s shot was blocked for a corner, while Aaron Ramsey’s 23rd minute attempt was saved by Tomas Vaclik.

Cameron Archer then volleyed over and Ramsey fired wide before Boro made the deserved breakthrough.

Ramsey’s exquisite pass sent Archer racing up to the area and, while the latter’s pass eluded Akpom, it fell for Forss to sweep in his 10th goal of the campaign.

Having been outplayed for most of the opening period, the Terriers were level 22 seconds after the restart.

There seemed little threat when left-back Ruffels collected the ball midway inside the Boro half. However, he weaved his way past three players before curling a left-footed shot beyond Zack Steffen.

The home cheers had only just subsided when Koroma curled in his seventh goal of the season after 54 minutes.

Boro’s defence was now at sixes and sevens, so when Helik headed across goal Pearson’s knee turned the ball in from close range.

And Pearson then bundled in Danny Ward’s shot as Town scored four times in a game for the first time this season.

Akpom headed in Riley McGree’s cross after 74 minutes, but Boro finished well beaten.

