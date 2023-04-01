Rock-bottom Rochdale stun AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Danny Lloyd struck as bottom-of-the-table Rochdale picked up an invaluable three points with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Lloyd’s strike moved Rochdale within eight points of third-bottom Crawley with seven games left to play in League Two.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes it was Dons’ Armani Little who had the first real attempt on goal, capitalising on a defensive mistake but failing to hit the target from 15 yards.

And there was no real test for either goalkeeper until the half-hour mark, Will Nightingale’s header comfortably dealt with by Rochdale’s Richard O’Donnell.

Jack Currie nearly scored for the hosts on the hour mark with a fierce volley that was deflected over, but four minutes later the visitors struck with perhaps their first clear opportunity of the afternoon.

On the break, Lloyd cut inside and his sweetly-struck low effort on the edge of the penalty box flew past keeper Nathan Broome.

The hosts pressed late on for an equaliser, but could not find the required moment of magic as the Dale held on for a much-needed win.