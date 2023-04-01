Lyall Cameron hits treble as Dundee hammer Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Lyall Cameron hat-trick helped Dundee cut Queen’s Park lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to one point following a ruthless 7-0 home win over bottom-of-the-table Hamilton.

Dundee took the lead after seven minutes when Alex Jakubiak stabbed home at the back post and they added another in the 16th minute as Ryan Sweeney headed in from a Luke Hannant corner.

The Dee then notched two quick goals on the cusp of half-time, with Cameron scoring from close range in the 44th minute before Luke McCowan found the bottom corner in added time.

Cameron grabbed his second in the 72nd minute with a low strike and completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a header over goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

Kwame Thomas’ header with six minutes left capped a dominant afternoon for the hosts.