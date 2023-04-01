Crewe climb further away from trouble with win at Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe put further daylight between themselves and the League Two relegation zone with a 2-0 victory at Doncaster.

Goals from Courtney Baker-Richardson and Connor O’Riordan secured the win for Alex and left Rovers with a sixth defeat from their last nine outings.

The visitors offered much the greater threat in the first half and took the lead after 31 minutes when Baker-Richardson latched onto a cross and drilled home from a tight angle.

The advantage was doubled six minutes later. Baker-Richardson headed a corner back across goal from the far post and O’Riordan nodded in from close range.

Doncaster lifted their tempo in the second half, with teenage striker Jack Goodman adding energy as he came off the bench for his first minutes in league football.

But their recent lack of form in front of goal continued with a Bobby Faulkner header and a Zain Westbrooke strike their only efforts of real note as they chased a comeback.

It needed a good reaction save from Jonathan Mitchell to keep out Elliott Nevitt and prevent Crewe from extending their lead.