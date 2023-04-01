Leaders Queen’s Park slip up again after going down to defeat at Raith

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cinch Championship leaders Queen’s Park suffered a second successive defeat as Owen Coyle’s men were beaten 2-0 by Raith at Stark’s Park.

After falling behind via Tom Lang’s header on the half-hour mark, the visitors failed to take the chance to draw level from the spot, with Dominic Thomas seeing his 38th-minute penalty saved by Jamie MacDonald.

Lewis Vaughan then added Raith’s second in the 61st minute with a fine strike, before Queen’s Park had Charlie Fox sent off with 11 minutes of normal time to go following an off-the-ball incident.

The result leaves Coyle’s side, beaten 1-0 at home by Arbroath in their previous outing, a point clear of second-placed Dundee, who thrashed Hamilton 7-0 on Saturday and have a game in hand. Ian Murray’s Raith remain seventh.