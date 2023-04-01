Pierce Sweeney nets stoppage-time equaliser as Exeter take point from Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pierce Sweeney scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Exeter earned a 2-2 League One draw at Fleetwood.

The Grecians are still searching for a first away win since January, but Sweeney’s second goal for the club ensured the trip home was worthwhile with a point.

Jack Marriott had put the hosts on course for a third-straight victory before the defender’s desperately late leveller.

Jay Lynch produced a brilliant early save to keep out Joshua Key’s point-blank header.

Marriott opened the scoring in the 19th minute as he beat his marker to fire the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Shot-stopper Jamal Blackman pulled off a great save to deny the hosts going two up.

Kevin McDonald levelled the scoring on the half-hour mark as he finished a brilliant team move that was started by Demetri Mitchell’s corner.

The Grecians almost instantly took the lead as both Key and Mitchell went close to a second.

But Marriott made no mistake down the other end as he poked home from Harvey Macadam’s drilled cross after he showed great turn of pace on the wing.

Jayden Stockley headed just over the crossbar after the hour mark, while Blackman kept out Dan Batty late on before Sweeney’s late, late equaliser at the death.