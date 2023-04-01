John Askey not getting carried away by Hartlepool’s dramatic win over Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Askey not getting carried away by Hartlepool’s dramatic win over Swindon

By Press Association
John Askey saw Hartlepool snatch a dramatic late win (Martin Rickett/PA).
John Askey saw Hartlepool snatch a dramatic late win (Martin Rickett/PA).

John Askey refused to get carried away with Hartlepool’s last-gasp heroics but admitted their dramatic 2-1 win over Swindon was a big statement of intent.

Struggling Pools trailed to Swindon at the Suit Direct Stadium before two late goals completed an unlikely comeback to offer a League Two lifeline.

Connor Jennings’ 88th-minute equaliser and Oliver Finney’s 94th-minute winner lifted the hosts to within two points of safety.

Askey, who earned his first win as Pools boss after five successive draws since his February appointment, said: “It’s a big result for us, but we will know how big at the end of the season. It will put pressure on the teams above us and it shows we have more than enough.

“To win in this manner, it gives everyone confidence and you can see they are relaxed when playing. There’s a good feeling around the place and I just hope we can keep it going.

“It’s my first win and it’s a great feeling, but it’s only great if we stay up. I am dour as people are aware, but I won’t be dour if we stay up and the job is to stay up and be a Football League club.

“To come away with a win, we can’t ask any more and we are in a far better position than we were five weeks ago. The dressing room feels like we are going for promotion, we are in a good position and teams who aren’t winning then maybe they aren’t.”

Pools trailed to a fine fifth-minute strike from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Swindon were in control for most of the opening period.

Askey changed both personnel and system in the second half and it paid off.

Substitute Wes McDonald crossed for Jennings to level before fellow replacement Finney struck a spectacular winner.

Askey added: “That felt like a turning point and we hope it is – you could tell from the players and supporters what it means. We won’t get carried away, but we can take confidence from it. We got better as we went on, changed the system and personnel and it came off.”

Swindon boss Jody Morris, whose side sit in mid-table, said: “We didn’t get going second half. We stopped doing the good things we did first half when we looked like a good team.

“Second half when we started to defend a bit we looked a fragile team. Being brave isn’t just putting your head in there, it’s about getting on the ball.

“It’s a bit of a ripple effect for us right now. We give away needless corners and allow the opposition to get back into the game.

“The minute the game takes a slight shift we don’t deal with it well.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented