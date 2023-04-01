Richie Wellens hails ‘outstanding’ Orient as they go seven points clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Wellens hails ‘outstanding’ Orient as they go seven points clear

By Press Association
Richie Wellens praised his Leyton Orient players (Nigel French/PA).
Richie Wellens praised his Leyton Orient players (Nigel French/PA).

Richie Wellens heaped praise on his Leyton Orient players after they moved seven points clear at the top of League Two with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Carlisle.

The hosts needed a stroke of good fortune to clinch victory in a match of few chances, with Jon Mellish’s own goal after 73 minutes the difference.

The introduction of substitute Ruel Sotiriou proved the key moment. The striker had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes when he fired in a shot that struck Cumbrians defender Mellish and left goalkeeper Tomas Holy wrong-footed as the ball rolled into the net.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men four minutes later when Charlie Kelman picked up his second yellow card of the game, both for fouls, but Orient held on to see out victory.

“The players were outstanding,” Wellens said.

“I think it was a nervy first 20 minutes for both teams but, if you compare the way we play versus the way Carlisle play, whilst they did pass it around, we were brave. We took risks at times, but the players take all the plaudits today as they were different class.

“Every game you have to show character and I think sometimes it’s more difficult because in recent weeks we’ve let a lead slip, then other teams look at that, but it happens because teams have nothing to lose.

“In recent weeks I think we have been a bit passive by dropping that extra five or six yards which is understandable, but today I thought we were superb. Our line was strong and we were aggressive.

“I thought the referee was a little bit soft today and once you set a precedent with bookings then every little touch felt like a foul.

“But I don’t think I need to comment on that too much, because Charlie Kelman’s dismissal looked like a second booking. The first one I am not sure, though.

“Tactically we were very good. We could have been better first half, but overall we were very good. I wouldn’t single anyone out because I think every single one of them put in a real shift today.”

Carlisle squandered a wonderful opportunity to equalise with four minutes of normal time remaining when the luckless Mellish worked his way into the area and rounded Orient keeper Lawrence Vigouroux, but, with the goal at his mercy, attempted to roll the ball into the net, allowing Omar Beckles to clear the danger.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson admitted his side’s lack of cutting edge is proving costly.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take, but the truth is we haven’t done enough and shown that quality in the final third. Again I have to say it because it’s the whole team, but it’s the quality in the final third that has let us down.

“Their goal was a horrible goal which took two deflections, but I thought it was there for us today and an opportunity. It’s another game gone, a lost opportunity and we’ve just got to get back to producing the quality as a team that has helped us produce 58 goals.

“Unfortunately that’s now four consecutive games we’ve gone without scoring and we need to rectify that as soon as possible. It’s still very much in our hands if we make sure we keep doing things properly.

“There is nothing being said in the dressing room that makes me think this is weighing on the players minds, but as I’ve said before we’re human beings so I am sure it does.

“It’s annoying, it’s frustrating and it’s all of those things because if you look at some of the opportunities we’ve had getting in behind their back four, we’ve just not found that quality in our final pass.

“We’ve now got seven games and we need to start getting results quickly.”

