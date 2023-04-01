Michael Beale positive on chances of permanent Malik Tillman move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Beale positive on chances of permanent Malik Tillman move

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale is keen to keep Malik Tillman at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is keen to keep Malik Tillman at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale is feeling “positive” after talks to turn Malik Tillman’s loan deal at Rangers into a permanent move.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined on loan from Bayern Munich last summer with the Govan club having an option to buy and he showed his worth with a double in the 2-0 home cinch Premiership win over bottom side Dundee United.

Tillman got the breakthrough with a confident finish in the 38th minute then added a second in the 55th minute to make it six goals in six games and 12 for the season.

After a “comfortable” victory where the Gers boss looked only for his side to be more “ruthless,” Beale spoke about the match-winner, saying: “There is an option there that we can take but the player has a say too and so does the club that he is at.

“A lot of things are agreed but obviously there has been a change of manager there as well (with Thomas Tuchel taking charge at Bayern).

“It is not a part of the negotiations I am involved in but I am fully up to speed with it. There were more talks over the international break as well.

“Everything at the moment is positive. Me and Malik have a fantastic relationship and I think he really enjoys playing here.

“I think you can see the way he’s grown in the time he’s been here that he’s enjoying his football.”

Asked if he had the feeling from Tillman that he wants to be at Ibrox next season, Beale said: “Yeah. I’ve never felt anything different. He’s really locked into the staff and invested in the team.

“Since we arrived we’ve made a lot of modifications to his game.

“We asked him to play close to Alfredo Morelos today so we could play into them when Dundee United sat deep.

“It was a slight change for him but he’s come away with two goals. He’s shown he can do a variety of jobs.

“At such a young age, I think he’s got a really high ceiling. Everything is positive around the boy at the moment.”

Dundee United are without a win in 10 games in all competitions and remain two points behind second-bottom Ross County, who play league leaders Celtic on Sunday.

The Tayside outfit never looked like they could emerge from Ibrox with a result but boss Jim Goodwin, who signed a short-term deal on March 1, insists there were positives to take from the game.

He said: “In the last four games I’ve seen a lot of positives. I see a team that hasn’t thrown in the towel and is very much up for the fight.

“I don’t think any neutrals would have given us much of a chance. Rangers are on a good run of form and we knew how difficult it was going to be.

“I didn’t see a lack of effort or commitment from the players. We kept going and stuck to the task. They are up for the fight.”

Goodwin revealed the luckless Peter Pawlett came off in the first half with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss said: “The wee man is gutted. I have not had a chance to see him after the game. He is very down as you can imagine.

“He looked close to tears when he came off because of how hard he has worked to get back fit.

“In recent games he has added that bit of quality. To lose him is disappointing but right now it is too early to say in terms of duration.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Morton 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
1 April 2023. Strathspey Thistle FC,Seafield Park,Heathfield Road,Grantown-on-Spey. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Strathspey Thistle Fc and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT :- Clach Gary Wadden wins header CREDIT:- Jasperimage
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Amber and David Bragg with a very special heifer on their special day. Image by Debbie Thornton Photography.
Highland cow is guest of honour at couple's castle wedding
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following A920 Oldmeldrum crash. Image: DC Thomson
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following Oldmeldrum crash
Faulds Gate was blocked during the incident. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to Aberdeen house fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented