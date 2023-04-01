Darren Moore – Sheffield Wednesday need to start taking chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Moore – Sheffield Wednesday need to start taking chances

By Press Association
Darren Moore (PA)
Darren Moore (PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said his side need to start taking their chances after the Owls drew 1-1 with Lincoln at Hillsborough.

Daniel Mandroiu cancelled out Michael Smith’s header in another frustrating game for the home side; the Owls have now collected just three points out of a possible 15.

Moore said: “The fans will have seen a team who have tried to win the game today. Did we get chances to score more? Absolutely. Did we convert those chances? Unfortunately not.

“It was a fully committed team performance. On another day we could have scored two or three. We put a lot of balls in their box but we just didn’t have someone on the end of them.

“They’ve had one chance in the first half and they’ve scored it. It may have been a little bit fortuitous as there could be a debate whether it was a foul on Liam (Palmer).

“Credit to Lincoln, they were dogged and resolute in their defending. They’ve had 19 draws which is a remarkable stat. Teams will come here and defend but we’ve got to deal with that. It’s up to us to break them down.

“As I’ve said before, there’s still a lot of football to be played and we can only look to the next game. Of course, we’re disappointed not to win. We’ve got to take the positives; we’ve got a point that’s taken us top today.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said his side put in a top performance and were deserving of their point.

Kennedy said: “I thought when the game started it could have been a damp squib and it could have finished 3-0. We were camped in our half and it was clear we needed to make a change.

“We went to 4-4-3 and started being really aggressive. Credit to the players, we make the changes but they have to go and execute them.

“The place was bouncing, there was 28,000 here today and the Wednesday fans gave their players a spring in their step which is where lesser teams will have buckled.

“We know the boys have the mindset to deal with that because we’ve seen it time and time again.

“One thing we were always aware of, because of the height in their squad, the longer the game went on and they weren’t winning the more direct they would play but we dealt with it.

“We spoke to Daniel (Mandroiu) about getting into the box more, so to see him score his goal from where he did was great.

“I think we deserved a point at least. It was a top performance and we showed real togetherness and spirit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Morton 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
1 April 2023. Strathspey Thistle FC,Seafield Park,Heathfield Road,Grantown-on-Spey. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Strathspey Thistle Fc and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT :- Clach Gary Wadden wins header CREDIT:- Jasperimage
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Amber and David Bragg with a very special heifer on their special day. Image by Debbie Thornton Photography.
Highland cow is guest of honour at couple's castle wedding
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following A920 Oldmeldrum crash. Image: DC Thomson
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following Oldmeldrum crash
Faulds Gate was blocked during the incident. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to Aberdeen house fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented